Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Gareth Roberts's avatar
Gareth Roberts
4h

Extremely strong agreement.

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Grace Under Fire's avatar
Grace Under Fire
1h

Surrogacy is a crime against women and children. Maybe that’s why nobody much seems to care.

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