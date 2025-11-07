First broadcast on 1 Aug 2007, this debate shows how far away from tackling contentious issues, and supporting free speech the BBC has come.

(NB I am aware that the term ‘mutilation’ is offensive to some detransitioned individuals. I understand, and do not wish to offend, but this is the language I used back in 2007)

In early 2007, a BBC producer contacted me: she had been tasked with finding topic and potential guests to front a new series of a popular Radio 4 programme called Hecklers.

Hecklers was a series in which an invited guest argued a “provocative thesis” to a studio audience. The format was serious and debate-focused, tackling weighty subjects.

The producer had read my critiques of transsexuality, including the threat to women’s spaces; the misogynistic entitlement of trans-identified men; the growing social contagion; and the danger to children. She asked me to argue my case with four individuals, all of whom vehemently opposed my views.

The format of the programme was brutal: In each episode, a guest presenter would argue a point of view that was considered to be controversial or unorthodox. The studio audience could then “heckle” or challenge the speaker, turning the programme into a structured debate.

One episode had former MP Mark Oaten argue for the abolition of all prisons. Another featured Patrick Clawson making the case for a war against Iran.

Presented by Evan Davis, it became hugely popular. My episode, in which I argued that sex change operations were “unnecessary mutilation”, was aired on 1st August 2007.

Recorded in front of a live audience at the Royal Society of Medicine, the place was heaving with doctors, clinicians, and loads of trans-identified individuals (and their supporters). I was somewhat nervous, and so convinced I would mess up, I had invited hardly any friends to join the audience.

“I suspect one day we will look back on the current era of sex change surgery with the same horror as we look back on the days of aversion therapy treatment for homosexuals.” Is it really a human right to have a reversible hormone treatment which stops the onset of puberty? One website aimed at transsexuals offers tips for men wishing to pass as women. This is what it says: ‘Repeat constantly to yourself. Raising your voice at least one octave. Am I going shopping today? Could you tell me the time please? Can I try this blouse on please?’ (Julie Bindel, Hecklers Debate, introduction)

There were drinks afterwards, during which time I was accosted by the vile tranocity Sarah Brown, a Cambridge Councillor and all-round horror story. I made my escape straight into the eyeline of double mastectomy scars: a trans-identified young woman had lifted up her t shirt to proudly show me her ‘new chest’, telling me how happy she was to now be a man.

The requests for surgical reversal are tiny, absolutely tiny. I absolutely believe in self -diagnosis because how can anybody else tell whether you feel like a man or a woman? Nobody who is suicidal is ever going to be offered gender reassignment surgery. Stephen Whittle, trans-identified activist I personally take offence to the view that a transsexual woman, which I am, couldn’t work as a therapist with other women in something like a rape crisis. Michelle Bridgman, trans-identified activist

Below is the article I wrote in the Guardian, published the day the programme was aired. I have changed my mind on the first paragraph. This is a movement full of narcissists and bullies, not an ‘oppressed minority’. I suppose I wanted to make it clear I did not think it OK to be cruel and discriminatory towards people who are perceived to be ‘different’. I still don’t. But this lot are as far from ‘oppressed’ as it is possible to be.

I have embedded the audio recording for your listening pleasure (for paid subscribers), which I hope you find interesting and informative.

Evan Davis

In the build-up to the debate, several websites aimed at the transsexual community carried information and views about the event. “The debate is a thinly veiled opportunity to allow the dreadfully transphobic Julie Bindel a platform for her odious views,” posted one blogger. There were calls on another site to hold a picket outside of the venue, and for transsexuals to book their places in the audience in order to add further weight to my four opponents.

During the debate I argued that sex change surgery is modern-day aversion therapy treatment for homosexuals. The highest number of sex change operations take place in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death. Sex change surgery, therefore, renders gays and lesbians “heterosexual”.

