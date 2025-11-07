Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Lorna Campbell
5h

The fact that so many of these cross-dressing men have not the slightest, teeniest, weeniest scoobie about women shows they are men. Their insults and rudeness to females is testament to their larping. They do not care if every right women fought for were to be taken from them, they do not care that young children's puberty was being interrupted and interfered with (not so much now in the UK), they care even less that young women are having unnecessary mastectomies and that young boys are being castrated. Why would that be, apart from the usual narcissism?

Well, because these three categories are entirely separate and different. Adult men led and still lead this movement; young women are seduced into believing that the alteration of their bodies can help them escape the constraints and restrains of femaleness; and the young children, suffering, perhaps, from so-called 'gender dysphoria' (actually a species of body dysmorphia) are not getting the real psychological/psychiatric help they need, rather than unnecessary surgeries and hormone treatments.

We all knew yesterday why these men want to be called 'women' and why nothing will do but full access to ALL female spaces, sports, services, prizes, etc. Part of it, for many of them, is sheer misogyny, but the greater part is actually sexual. This is what distinguishes them from the other two groups. They want full access to females - unwilling and, often, unwitting sexual props in their sexual fantasies that relate to 'womanhood'. This is not womanhood as some wonderful thing they admire and respect, but quite the opposite. It is, for many of them, to get sexual kicks out of taking on the female role, the subservient role, the done-to-er rather than the doer.

These men have always been around, and the women, too, who get some sexual pleasure out of acting out their fantasies, and, once, these activities were kept behind closed doors, but are now out in the public square and the men are becoming more vocal, more demanding, more heedless of the privacy, dignity and safety of others. If they really ARE 'women', as so many claim, then let's have the brain scans and DNA tests, the evidence of miraculous transitions and transformations that would, surely, take place in the body. Or is all of this seated firmly in the brain - the part that incites sexual excitement?

If so, why is that not measured against females', gays and children's rights to exist free from the tyranny of sexually-motivated behaviours of one 'sacred caste' of men? No one heard of Ray Blanchard, J. Michael Bailey or Anne Lawrence? Eye-opening time, even though they support these men larping as 'women'.

