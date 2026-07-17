Me, Martina Navratilova, Suzanne Moore, Sall Grover, London, June 2026

I have travelled halfway around the world to tell you that men are not women.

We’re not currently living in a modern world. For those of you who don’t know me, I am the woman who had to go to court to establish what a woman is, and lost to a man twice. So I created a social networking app exclusively for women, called Eagle, in 2019. Absolutely no idea I was doing this. One time in human history, people are pretending to not know what a woman is. In February of 2020, we were really testing the app, from the App Store and Google Play, and I woke up to thousands of men on the app and one -star reviews, calling us transphobic and a TERF.

I’d never heard the word before. So I Googled it, and I found that there are many women raising the alarm. Helen Joyce, Kathleen Stock, Julie Bindel. What they were saying was so insane, I had to, for myself, I thought it was true. I started doing my own research and discovered they were not telling a word of the lie. Not only were men claiming to be women, they were believing them.

Sall Grover, May 2026

I still didn’t know enough about transgender ideology at the time, and so I uneasily thought it all over. In January 2022, when I was 14 weeks pregnant, I received an Australian Human Rights Commission complaint, citing gender identity discrimination, where men claimed to be women who tried to use the app. He had gotten on it, I removed him from doing it. There was many men who tried to get onto the app and I removed them. He only became a personal note in my life when he called and texted my phone. He’s the only potential user of Google to ever do it.

It’s my number. Okay. go to Sex and Gender Education to earn a degree in education, pay you $20 ,000, apologize, which is the best I could do is say, sorry, you’re a man. And I think most sinister, moderate all the content on the app so that men can claim to be women, weren’t offended by what women were saying. So not only did he want to be in the woman’s space, he wanted to control it. His name is Roxy Tickle.

UK-based supporters of Sall, outside the Australian Embassy, London, May 2016

He filed in federal court creating the world’s first sex -versus -gender -identity discrimination case. To make the situation even stupider, the case is called Tickle Me Eagle. The Irish government in Australia is an undigitally -egalized government. The first woman prime minister was defended over a decade down in Alabama. The Sex Discrimination Act was changed, the definitions of man and woman were removed, and gender identity is created as a complete muddled act. that once existed to protect women, but is now being used as a piece of legislation to punish us for not going along with an ideology. The Australian Human Rights Commission intervened in the case, sex discrimination commissioner arguing on the side of tickle and all men who claim to be women for that matter. She was arguing that men are women to the point where they need pregnancy protections in law in case anybody perceives them to be pregnant. What they are doing is giving men who claim to be women legal protections they don’t need, while taking away legal protections from their duty. I lost in federal court. I was told that sex is changeable.

I was found to have indirectly discriminated against him, and I was fined $10 ,000 because, during prosecution, I laughed. I was punished for laughing in a case called Tickle V Giggle. So I appealed, and I genuinely thought we were going to win. I thought that the full federal court was going to be the barrier between this ideology and it infiltrating all Australian institutions. It should have won. You’re right.

Men are not women. And there is absolutely no evidence that there was intention to have one amendment change the legislation to the point of moving women from it. Unfortunately, the full federal court went even further. was direct discrimination. They’ve also said that looking like a man is a protected characteristic of being a trans woman, and to increase the damages to $20,000 because not only did I laugh, I called him a man in court. Tickle and his legal team, said that I had called him a man in 50 interviews. Hundreds. I’ve never called him a man in Australia. If I look beyond the devastation of women being excluded from Australian law, I would have to pay about $1 million in his legal costs. This case story cost me 1 .2 million dollars, all of it crowdfunded, and by people all around the world, generously supporting this case.

So why is this important? What am I here to tell you? I’m here to say that if the state can force you to accept men as women, they can force you to accept anything. Freedom of speech is a bedrock of free society. It is in direct conflict with transgender ideology. So I believe that this is the most important issue in society at the moment, and if we don’t eradicate transgender ideology from law and society, we’re going to lose reality. Because transgenderism is forcing us to ignore reality and our own instincts. It’s imposing an ideology upon us. Women’s rights are just a canary in the coal mine. This impacts everyone.

Gender identity isn’t true. It’s not real. Every aspect of it is a lie. In fact, every claim it makes, the exact opposite is true.

Men are not women. Women are not men. No one was born in the wrong body. Sex is not changeable. Gender identity isn’t real. We’re told to be kind. Force us to be ourselves. Why do I have to be kind? and inclusive to a man who claims to be a woman at the expense of my perception of reality and rights. How is that kind? People ask me, what can we do? Every opportunity, every time it’s needed, say men are not women, and I will not be forced to accept transgender ideology.

I don’t regret taking this stance and giving up years of my life, having to raise and spend millions of dollars in legal fees, get called a bigot, and basically derail my career. Wouldn’t it have been easier to just pay him $20,000, let him on the app, and accept that the poor woman is involved? Isn’t it easier to submit to an ideology? You know, isn’t true? To feed off your rights and watch society crumble under the weight of nonsense? When I was pregnant, I just decided that I wanted to fight.

I knew that I was pregnant. And I wanted to teach her to stand up for herself. And I couldn’t do that. I backed out the first time I really wanted to. Let me do it for them instead. So finally, after years of inaction, we do have a political pushback emerging.

And I know that I will eventually win one way or another, because the truth always does. I’ll be able to relaunch my company and provide women with an online platform to connect all around the world.

I’ll be able to sleep soundly knowing that my free daughter has rights. Tickle will never be a woman.

Share