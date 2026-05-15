Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Kelcey Burman's avatar
Kelcey Burman
1d

Australian women are enraged at the loss of our rights. Men in a dress may have won the battle but the war is far from over. Watch how more badly behaved these entitled men will be.

The law refused to deal in biological reality and it is to their utter shame they have shown the world how the judiciary can be so easily captured and manipulated. They are no longer seemingly fit for purpose.

Sall is our hero a modern Joan of Arc and he is beneath our contempt.

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John P's avatar
John P
1d

Whenever I hear of a trans identified male, who also claims to be a lesbian, I always want to ask them if they would be willing to date another "trans woman lesbian" like themselves, cos you know they would not be interested in that. They want access to real women and real lesbians. They are not only misogynists for wanting to impose their will on women, they are autogynephilic predators and therefore absolutely the last kind of person that should be allowed on the Giggle app.

Sall is an amazing woman, who has pointed out that her own father wouldn't be allowed on her app and I absolutely understand that this would apply to me too.

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