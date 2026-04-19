When I was invited to write a chapter on men in feminism for a scholarly book, I told the editors that I would have to include discussion of my writing on the radical feminist critiques of pornography and transgender ideology, which are controversial subjects in academic feminism. They assured me that wouldn’t be a problem, but I submitted a draft early because I’ve had editors reject such writing at the last minute. Their response did not surprise me: “The editorial team has met and decided the article does not fit with our mission for the book.” I’m grateful to Julie Bindel for offering to run the essay on her Substack in installments, starting with today’s introduction to the challenges for men in feminism. The second part makes a case for radical feminism and analyzes masculinity-in-patriarchy. Part 3 deals with pornography, and Part 4 analyzes transgender Ideology. The final installment argues for feminism from men’s self-interest and reflects on dilemmas for men in feminist projects. Readers of this Substack will recognize some of these ideas from articles of mine that Julie has published over the past few years or from my books Getting Off: Pornography and the End of Masculinity (2007) and The End of Patriarchy: Radical Feminism for Men (2017).

In the late 1970s and ‘80s, radical feminists were at the center of the discussion of pornography. Not all feminists embraced it, but no one could ignore the radical critique, articulated most powerfully by Andrea Dworkin.

Dworkin’s 1979 book, Pornography: Men Possessing Women, helped expand the liberal-versus-conservative debate about sexual freedom-versus-moral judgment to include a feminist analysis of harm to women, which led to a civil-rights ordinance first proposed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1983. That era’s most common pornography included Playboy, Penthouse, and Hustler magazines, and movies such as “Deep Throat,” “Behind the Green Door,” and “The Devil in Miss Jones.” All were sexually explicit, sometimes depicting coercion and force, but tame compared with the sexual degradation and violence readily available on today’s internet. Even then, Dworkin saw that pornography was not just sex on the page and screen but sex presented in a domination/subordination dynamic, sex that eroticized power. Male domination/female subordination was the core dynamic, but any social hierarchy—race, ethnicity, class, nationality, disability—could be eroticized for the primarily male viewers.

When I arrived at the University of Texas at Austin in 1992, radical feminism was out of fashion in academic spaces influenced by postmodernism and political spaces dominated by liberalism. I launched my career drawing on an analytic framework that was going out of style. Luckily, at the 1993 International Communication Association conference in Washington, DC, I met Gail Dines. I presented “Pornography and Affirmative Conceptions of Freedom,” examining pornography from the positive side of the negative/positive liberty debate. My paper was forgettable, but the session was memorable for me.

Because the title could have been read as a defense of pornography, Gail told me later that she had wanted to be at the session to challenge me but quickly realized we had reached similar conclusions about sexually explicit material. My presentation was mostly ignored, but there was a debate about another paper, with Gail offering vigorous critique. I remember thinking, “I’m glad she didn’t object to my argument.” After the session, I introduced myself, kicking off a collaboration and friendship that continues. For the remainder of the 1990s, Gail and I wrote about the critique of pornography, together and separately. I acquired a thick file of rejection letters from academic journal editors, who often offered no specific criticism of an article I submitted but simply dismissed the radical feminist analysis as discredited and irrelevant. With Gail’s support, I eventually published all those articles and secured tenure. I continued researching and writing about pornography for another decade, stopping only when I was so emotionally exhausted that I feared for my mental health. Gail went on to found the nonprofit Culture Reframed to continue research and public education after she retired from teaching.

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Here’s my summary of a half century of radical feminist antipornography work: Andrea was right. The images that today anyone with a smartphone or computer can access illustrate the accuracy of that analysis. Pornography has become more intensely cruel and degrading to women and is the most openly racist mass media genre. Scenes of rough sex that pornographers once considered too risky are now unremarkable. Girls report that the boys they date want to replicate those scenes, including strangulation. Young women report abandoning hope of a male partner who doesn’t use pornography. Women in relationships with men report a sense of betrayal when partners refuse to give up pornographic pleasures.

Gail Dines

I doubt Dworkin could have predicted the intensity of the misogyny in today’s pornography. Multiple penetrations, gang bangs, and ass-to-mouth are standard practices. Even pornography producers acknowledge these practices are degrading. When I asked producers in the early 2000s what trends to expect in the coming years, they couldn’t predict. During the filming of the documentary “The Price of Pleasure,” one producer responded rhetorically: “How many dicks can you stick in a girl at one time?” Producers said they didn’t know how to devise sexual scenes more extreme than what was being filmed. That’s what we call “mainstream pornography,” presumed to be legal. The industry long denied it profited from filmed rape until a journalist documented the practice, and far more brutal material exists in the darker corners of the internet.

Dworkin also demanded that we not forget the women used in the production of pornography, and not just “porn stars” who promote the industry. I’m not mocking those women but simply pointing out they are not representative of an industry that, as one producer told me, “chews up and spits out women.” Today, there is ample evidence of the psychological and physical harms to women used in the production of pornography.

In the 2000s, Gail and I published separate books on the pornography industry, which led to a research trip to Las Vegas for the annual Adult Entertainment Expo. It was my third time attending—first with that documentary film crew, then for research for my book Getting Off, and finally with Gail for her book Pornland: How Porn Has Hijacked Our Sexuality. One of our interviews was with a well-known pornography performer and her husband, who didn’t deny that pornography industry’s standard fare had grown more extreme but argued that was an expansion of sexual freedom. At the end of the conversation, Gail summed up the past two decades, telling the couple, “We were right, but you won.” The radical feminist critique of pornography turned out to be a compelling account of sexually explicit media, but the pornography industry had grown bigger and more profitable. By “we,” Gail meant the collective knowledge developed by scholars and activists, both formal research and the less-formal collection of the experiences of women used in pornography and women against whom pornography was used. Even more heart-breaking was that most feminists, especially in the academy, either ignored or rejected the radical critique.

A young Andrea Dworkin

This is the paradox of pornography. Two trends are uncontroversial. First, pornography has become more widely available and accepted. Second, the pornography industry has produced images that are more overtly cruel and degrading to women, as well as more overtly racist, than ever. As pornography has become more normalized, the eroticized abuse has intensified. How can a media genre become both more mainstream and more misogynist and racist? Why would so many feminists, liberals, progressives, and leftists give pornography a pass? Media scholars, including many feminists, have long critiqued mainstream media (movies, television, news) for sexist and racist images. Why are the more overtly sexist and racist images in pornography not a problem? How did supporters of misogynistic images come to be labeled “sex positive,” while radical feminist critics of eroticized male dominance are “sex negative”? Why does the dominant left position today view pornography as just a form of sexual expression and women’s participation in pornography as one of many forms of “sex work.”

The pornography industry’s expansion is in part a routine business and technology story. The profit motive in capitalism drives pornographers, and VCRs, DVDs, computers, smartphones, and the internet have made production and distribution much easier. Independent operators in the industry’s early days, often rumored to be mob-financed, gave way to studios making movies, gave way to shooting cheap gonzo scenes, gave way to OnlyFans, and is giving way to AI. But whatever the technology, pornography and the sexual-exploitation industries are fueled by men’s demand for sexual access to women. Liberal-left/secular men call it “sexual freedom,” by which they mean the freedom to pursue sexual pleasure without constraint from other men and without concern for the consequences for women. Conservative-right/religious men reject libertarian ideology, preferring “traditional family values” that give them control over “their” women at home, yet right-wing men are also patrons of the industries.

When I began speaking and writing, men asked me, “Why are radical feminists are so obsessed with pornography?” My response has been, “Why are men so obsessed with pornography, and why does the culture indulge men?” The simple answers, of course, are that pornography works—it provides quick and easy sexual stimulation without any emotional investment in another person—and patriarchal societies cater to men’s demands.

But after self-reflection about my years of using pornography as a young man and conversations with many men, I think it’s about more than just sexual access. Men use pornography for a sense of power over women—“porn girls” (the term pornographers use) don’t challenge or reject men. That illusion of control helps men ignore our fears. Real men are not supposed to be afraid, of course, but I have never met a man who wasn’t at some point in his life afraid of at least one thing: The fear that he is not “man enough.” In patriarchy, men are trained not only to control women but to fear being controlled by other men if we aren’t strong enough. Men routinely fear that we can’t live up to what’s expected of a “real man.” Pornography provides temporary relief.

My focus has been on heterosexual pornography, but this is not solely about straight men. Gay men are targets but also complicit in patriarchy. Chris Kendall’s book Gay Male Pornography: An Issue of Sex Discrimination is a good place to start. When I talk about gay men, I include myself. Most of my intimate relationships have been heterosexual, but some have been with men. That’s also another story for another time, but many straight men have some gay experiences and fear acknowledging that desire, another example of patriarchy’s constraints on men.

Many feminist colleagues and political comrades disagreed with my analysis of pornography and the sexual-exploitation industries, which sometimes made for tense conversations. But I was never expelled from a group over those issues. That changed in 2014 when I began writing a critique of transgender ideology.

Next in Part 4: Transgender ideology

Robert Jensen is Emeritus Professor in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Texas at Austin. His most recent book, This I Don’t Believe: A Fulfilling Life without Meaning, will be published by Blue Ear Books in 2026. Jensen is also the author of It’s Debatable: Talking Authentically about Tricky Topics (Olive Branch Press, 2024). More information at https://robertwjensen.org/ or email rjensen@austin.utexas.edu.