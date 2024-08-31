Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Percy McGarrigle's avatar
Percy McGarrigle
Aug 31, 2024

I think I figured it out, the whole thing, and can express it in a few sentences:

A. If it satisfies some men's sexual pleasure, it should be legal, or

B. If it allows some men to indulge in whatever sexual fetishes they want, it should be legal, or

C. If it empowers some men to greater control over, and access to, women, it should be legal, or

D. If it in any way restricts or limits the above three principles, it is an oppressive violation of freedom of expression and therefore unconstitutional.

Thank you, queer movement, you've made our legal system much simpler and easier to understand.

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Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
Aug 31, 2024

“have attached themselves, limpet-like” is a brilliantly apt turn of phrase! I wonder whether anyone credible has teased out stats by individual alphabet letter to demonstrate to whom exactly the claim applies that “Studies have shown that LGBTQ+ people, particularly gay and transgendered individuals, are more likely to be charged with sex offenses compared to their heterosexual counterparts.” Dollars to donuts, it is not the L’s to whom these stats apply. Time to call in the Lesbian Limpet Removal Brigade!

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