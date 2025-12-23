Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Lanighan's avatar
Elaine Lanighan
2dEdited

I’m no academic and nor a journalist, but I’m pleased to read this as I’ve written and sent a 24 page letter of concern to a local primary school because of worries that it’s teaching trans ideology in an uncritical way, as if it were settled science- and have used some of the examples you have here too 😊🙏Nice to know I was barking up the right tree 💝🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Armisis Aieoln💜🤍💚's avatar
Armisis Aieoln💜🤍💚
2d

This sounds exactly like every twisted minister or priest event I've ever heard of over the years, growing up in Indiana and hearing of youth guidance ministers building trust just to end up getting busted for child abuse during some church camping retreat, the methods of building trust to get to a position of power for that power and trust to be abused for their perversions over and over again, the majority by men but yes even though much more rare but yes some women too. It's horrific but there must be a better form of checks and having a better chaperone system that prevents to the best of it's ability the chances of these things being enabled to happen at all. It must end and it must be a drilled into laws in all global society and civilisations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture