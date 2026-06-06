Pride and Predator: The Complete Investigation

Late last year, I released Pride and Predator as a series of episodes examining the rise and fall of Stephen Ireland, the founder of Surrey Pride.

Many of you said you wanted a way to hear the entire investigation in one sitting, whether for a long journey, a weekend walk, or simply without having to lift a finger between episodes.

So I’ve brought the whole story together into a single feature-length edition.

The investigation follows Ireland’s rise as a prominent LGBT campaigner, the warnings raised by those around him, the failures of institutions that should have asked harder questions, and the events that ultimately led to his conviction for serious sexual offences against children.

It is a story about power, safeguarding, ideology and accountability. Above all, it is a story about what can happen when people stop asking difficult questions.

If you’ve already listened to the original series, thank you for your support. If you’re new to Pride and Predator, this is the best place to start.

REPORTER: Julie Bindel

PRODUCTION TEAM: Maria Esposito, Ashanna Prijs Reeves, Samantha Smith

ARTWORK: Nicole Jones

Content warning: This investigation contains discussion of child sexual abuse, grooming, safeguarding failures, drug use and sexual exploitation. Listener discretion is advised.

Running time: approximately 2 hours.

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Prefer to listen episode by episode? All original episodes and bonus interviews are available here.

Episode One: The Rise of Stephen Ireland

How Stephen Ireland rose to prominence within Surrey Pride, built influential relationships across local institutions, and became one of the most visible LGBT campaigners in the county.

EPISODE ONE

Episode Two: The Warnings Nobody Heeded

As concerns mounted, whistleblowers found themselves ignored, sidelined or attacked. The second episode examines the safeguarding failures, political pressures and culture that allowed warning signs to be dismissed.

EPISODE TWO

Episode Three: The Fall of Surrey’s Pride Founder

The final episode follows the investigation, arrests and convictions, and asks what lessons institutions need to learn from one of the most disturbing scandals to emerge from the modern Pride movement.

EPISODE THREE

Bonus Episode: Bev Jackson – From Gay Liberation to the Capture of Pride

One of the founders of the UK Gay Liberation Front reflects on the history of Pride, the erosion of safeguarding, and how ideology can shield abuse from scrutiny.

EPISODE FOUR

Bonus Episode: Cllr Mandy Clare – What Happens When You Don’t Look Away

A local councillor recounts how raising safeguarding concerns about Pride events led to intimidation, arrest and a battle to hold public institutions to account.

EPISODE FIVE

When I started looking into Stephen Ireland and Surrey Pride, I found a much bigger story about institutions, safeguarding, ideology and what happens when people stop asking awkward questions.

Thank you to everyone who has listened, shared the series, got in touch, and helped spread the word. If you’re coming to Pride and Predator for the first time, I hope you find it thought-provoking. And if you’ve been with me from the beginning, thank you for sticking with it.