Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
3h

The habit of making the personal public holds us back and causes a 180-pendulum swing between 2 conflicting ideas. There's really no need for this swing if people could be happy with their choices and how they live, while accepting the choices of others. A very simplistic example would be a criticism of women without face make-up. I don't like that stuff on my face but do not care or worry about what others do, but while it has lessened it's fairly routine to hear criticism directed at bare-faced women. Why would someone happy with the grooming choices of his wife or girlfriend be worrying about my choices? I believe it's about people that need to see others walking around as examples that they're way is the right way. The same can be said in the opposite direction. Then there're the feminists who lead the way, such as Kellie-Jay Keen (always full make-up) and Kara Dansky (always natural), and they don't police each. Expanding that comparison into a less superficial area, such as work, shows a deeper conflict about who should have the choice of economic self-determination.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
4h

I've little intellectual difference from Robert Jensen. But he makes the dubious choice of thinking that sexism is being reduced because women and men adopt a radical feminist will.

It has, I suggest, much more to do with the fact that we now have so many more ways in which to benefit each other, of which space mining on the moon or nearby asteroids to keep us supplied with a vast variety of metals that we need, is an example. And taking mining off the earth has much to recommend it since mining often involves using poisons, e.g. arsenic to obtain gold from the ore. Its thus better that we do this off the earth if possible, on places like the moon that have no life of their own. (Such work would have to be done by industrial robots, guided by people on earth – ex-mineworkers perhaps?)

It is these new ways in which to benefit each other that increases the chances of employment, and at decent wages and conditions, of far more women than ever before. I notice that a third of young astronomers are women and the Astronomer Royal in Scotland is now a woman - Catherine Heymans.

Of course this doesn’t guarantee that women won’t still face sexual harassment etc, but doesn’t it help to have financial independence if its needed, to end a bad relationship? To be sure this will not help all women directly– poorly paid members of the typing pool aren’t directly helped in this way, I daresay. But I’d think its challenging the norms, and why numerous chief constables of police are now women, where perhaps they can do something about police behaviour?

Of course there are hundreds of complexities around all this, but Robert’s stress on will seems to me to be one-sided.

I’’d be interested to see you reply to this Robert

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