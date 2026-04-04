Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
2d

Thank you for this, for your work, for your vulnerability.

Having also survived what you described so powerfully as experiencing what so many women & girls do, I share your perspective: I don’t think that trauma is *necessary* to understand feminism (esp radfem), but it has certainly helped me to see through the fog of rampant misogyny that most men never even notice.

Your humility is also worth lauding explicitly:

Like the Catalonian castell, even Einstein’s “standing atop the shoulders of giants” needs a strong base — not just the Newtons and Lagranges, but every lesser- or unknown scientist whose work enabled others’.

🙏

Reply
Share
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2d

I'm looking forward to reading the rest of the installments. Btw, your friend is wrong and your looks are fine.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture