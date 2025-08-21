Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marj's avatar
Marj
16h

Magnificent. Thank you for reposting, Julie. *This* is a woman who deserves a statue! Although I'm sure she'd think it ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joy B's avatar
Joy B
16h

What a heroine. I'm so glad to read about a woman who talked the talk, but so sorry that the world lost such a bright shining light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture