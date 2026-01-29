Parents concerned that the former gay rights charity (turned trans-obsessive) Stonewall has played a part in convincing kids they can change sex will welcome news of its continued demise. Alongside this comes a report that Mermaids, a charity that describes itself as “Supporting trans, non-binary and gender-diverse children, young people and their families”, is also financial trouble. Mermaids’ accounts are showing losses totalling £285,000, which leaves them with reserves of minus £33,000. Staff numbers, and activities, have been significantly reduced. Like Stonewall, this trans activist lobby group had previously appeared to be invincible, attracting support from the great and the good. But now it looks set to sink.

Mermaids was set up in 1995 by parents who believed that some children are transgender and could change sex. It began primarily as a support organisation for parents of so-called trans children, but with the rise of trans rights activism soon began to have an input into the school curriculum on gender and sexuality – even for children as young as five.

It was at the height of trans madness that schools started inviting Mermaids in to give presentations in schools in which teachers were, for example, discouraged from informing parents that their kids were demanding to ‘change genders’ and being allowed to socially transition.

Mermaids believes that if a boy says he’s a girl, then that child is in fact a girl and should be able to access toilets, sports teams and accommodation with actual girls. Similarly, if a girl claims to be a boy, she should be allowed to use the boys’ facilities, despite the fact that the 2011 Education Act requires that children have separate sex facilities once they reach the age of eight.