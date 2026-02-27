In the past, reality TV superstar Louise Thompson has made headlines for the breakdown of her romantic relationships, broadcast for our viewing pleasure. More recently we have seen her proudly wearing a Stoma bag following the birth of her son, but now Louise Thompson has been elevated to be the ‘poster girl’ for the Birth Trauma campaign.

In bravely sharing her harrowing experience of labour with son Leo-Hunter in her book ‘Lucky’, readers learned that Louise did not plan on having another child and that their family would remain a family of three.

But here’s where it gets deliciously ironic: after all that talk of traumatic labour, multiple post-birth surgeries and not wanting to risk another woman’s life, she is now ‘opting for surrogacy’ after all. Let’s take a moment to appreciate this plot twist.

This recently announced U-turn tells us not only is Louise someone who can flip the script on her promises to her readers but is also a hypocrite as she plans to rent the womb of another woman, likely a woman poorer than she is, to her own end: Another child.

It’s hard not to roll my eyes at the disconnect and it raises the question: are we supposed to celebrate her for bravely raising awareness from her own trauma whilst simultaneously contributing to the harm of another?

Women around the country have gathered behind Louise and stood shoulder to shoulder outside parliament as she has become a figurehead for an important awareness raising campaign on birth trauma. Her experience was deeply distressing, perhaps exceptionally so. After giving birth Louise went into septic shock and was treated in intensive care. Later she had a colectomy (the removal of part of the colon), hence the necessity of a Stoma bag.



Other women joining her to speak up about their experiences are on an equal footing, but they do not have the privilege of the platform Louise has from appearing on Made in Chelsea. A long-running Channel 4 show which follows London’s young, rich cliques as they rapidly begin and end relationships, travel to expensive holiday resorts and on occasion, buy a baby.

Fellow cast member Ollie Locke, along with husband Gareth Locke, commissioned a baby from a woman in the USA, he also bought eggs from an American woman chosen for her looks. In a since deleted podcast the young woman was selected because she was “smoking hot”. This gay couple spoke of the miscarriage their American ‘surrogate’ experienced, in ways where you could be mistaken for thinking it was one of these two men who had been through the physical loss of a pregnancy.

On screen advice was deliver to Ollie and Gareth by Hannah and Jake Graff, This heterosexual couple who each are convinced they are the opposite sex, bought not one but two babies from a single mother in Northern Ireland before the law there changed in 2024. Surrogate mother Laura came to know the couple from their appearance on daytime ITV show ‘Lorraine’ and an ‘off the books’ arrangement was made. Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke took their advice in Episode 8 (Series 21) and in 2023 obtained not one but two babies from a single mother in Sunderland. Bex Ward applied for the ‘role’ via Instagram having watched an episode of the show where they spoke about the miscarriage. As their lives are live online and through screens, how appropriate that their families were in the same way, but built off the backs of single mothers.

The Locke’s twins Apollo and Cosima were born 7 weeks prematurely and the risks of a twin pregnancy for Bex were compounded by the known risks of the pregnancy being egg donor conceived. Research over the last decade shows that surrogacy is x3 the risk for life threatening conditions such as sepsis, postpartum hemorrhage and preeclampsia. Donor egg conceived pregnancies, referred to as ‘gestational surrogacy’, are also risky, with an increased likelihood of complications such as gestational diabetes.

Ollie and Gareth briefly shared their ‘pathway to parenthood’ on their monetised Our Daddy Diaries You Tube channel though they have not delivered on promised weekly episodes for subscribers, the channel has been inactive now for 2 years. Ollie once sold dating app Chappy for £1m but the couple are reportedly facing eviction from their £4 million rented townhouse in West London after falling behind on more than £25,000 in rent. Maybe a book deal for a Sunday Times bestseller, like Louise, would have been a better surrogacy side hustle?

Louise and fiancé Ryan have been on their He Said She Said podcast to talk about how transformative surrogacy would be for them. Ryan points out how Louise missed the pure newborn experience as she was so ill and this was enough for him to agree to surrogacy, however he himself was “burned and twisted up” by the trauma.

Could Alexandra (Binky) Felsted help out a friend, or maybe Millie MacKintosh? Both have completed their families, their wombs aren’t busy and they are both married. Perhaps another single mother would suit them best, so her partner doesn’t have to endure the same as Ryan did.

A new baby, provided by a kind and generous stranger, would fill that emotional hole and heal them both and as Louise says it is “the only way that we will be able to have another baby”. I can’t imagine that they have exhausted all other possibilities with adoption and fostering. What they mean is they want another genetic baby, a full DNA sibling to son Leo Hunter and a child that will grow to look like them, sound like them, share the same interests and ‘complete’ their family they were once satisfied with as a trio. For that to happen, they will ‘need’ a woman to take her place, a deputy type. Why bear the burden when you can delegate it?

Like many other commissioners/baby buyers, Louise and Ryan are already parents and being satisfied with their small family is apparently unacceptable. Louise would join a long line of celebrities outsourcing pregnancy to other women. Meghan Trainor, also a mother, announced the birth of a daughter earlier this year. With her face to camera, her eyes filled with tears, her Instagram post labeled the process as ‘valid’.

Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe were also parents when they put in an order for another child. Chrissy Teigan had two children and was already pregnant when she put in her order for a fourth baby. Surrogacy is not just for family building it is for family expansion, like a house extension.

‘IVF surrogacy’ as Louise refers to it on her podcast as if it was all one word and simply a fertility treatment wrapped up in a shiny red bow to hide the blood and birth injuries. The separation of the reality suits the glossy version but the real truth is, one woman will be pregnant and have a baby and at birth that baby will be taken from their mother at birth and held in the arms of strangers.

There will be the inevitable handwaving and linguistic gymnastics to justify their reasoning for deserving this chance. We all know that every journey into motherhood is unique. This is just an ‘alternative’, nothing to see here and don’t whatever you do ask any ethical questions.

The same woman who shares her pain to get the public behind a movement for women is now looking for a woman to pay to undertake a pregnancy and childbirth on her behalf. Who knew birth trauma came with a side salad of convenience? How quickly the narrative on trauma in pregnancy and childbirth shifts when it is not this pioneering campaigner experiencing it.

I wait in anticipation for the podcasts and Instagram stories ‘documenting’ their ‘journey’ and celebrating the ‘friendship’ they formed with the lucky candidate.

After all, what’s a little birth trauma among friends?

Lexi Ellingsworth – Founder of Stop Surrogacy Now UK, a campaign group, formed to challenge 2019 surrogacy law reform.