Since publishing Pride and Predator, many of you have asked for an easy way to find all the episodes in one place.

If you’re coming to the investigation for the first time, or if you’d like to revisit it from the beginning, you’ll find links to all five episodes below.

The series examines how Stephen Ireland, the founder of Surrey Pride, built a public reputation as a champion of inclusion while, behind the scenes, committing serious sexual offences against children. Through interviews, court evidence and original reporting, the series explores the questions many people were too afraid to ask at the time and why repeated warnings went unheeded.

Episode One: The Rise of Stephen Ireland

How Stephen Ireland rose to prominence within Surrey Pride, built influential relationships across local institutions, and became one of the most visible LGBT campaigners in the county.

EPISODE ONE

Episode Two: The Warnings Nobody Heeded

As concerns mounted, whistleblowers found themselves ignored, sidelined or attacked. The second episode examines the safeguarding failures, political pressures and culture that allowed warning signs to be dismissed.

EPISODE TWO

Episode Three: The Fall of Surrey’s Pride Founder

The final episode follows the investigation, arrests and convictions, and asks what lessons institutions need to learn from one of the most disturbing scandals to emerge from the modern Pride movement.

EPISODE THREE

Bonus Episode: Bev Jackson – From Gay Liberation to the Capture of Pride

One of the founders of the UK Gay Liberation Front reflects on the history of Pride, the erosion of safeguarding, and how ideology can shield abuse from scrutiny.

EPISODE FOUR

Bonus Episode: Cllr Mandy Clare – What Happens When You Don’t Look Away

A local councillor recounts how raising safeguarding concerns about Pride events led to intimidation, arrest and a battle to hold public institutions to account.

EPISODE FIVE

When I started looking into Stephen Ireland and Surrey Pride, I found a much bigger story about institutions, safeguarding, ideology and what happens when people stop asking awkward questions.

Thank you to everyone who has listened, shared the series, got in touch, and helped spread the word. If you’re coming to Pride and Predator for the first time, I hope you find it thought-provoking. And if you’ve been with me from the beginning, thank you for sticking with it.

And if you’d rather listen to the whole story in one go, there’s now a feature-length version available too. Settle in for the full 120-minute investigation.

THE COMPLETE INVESTIGATION