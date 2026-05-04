Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Perry James's avatar
Perry James
4hEdited

Let me admit first that I didn't read every word. I've been consumed by my own issues lately and simply cannot read every article I want to read.

I am a gay man too, and I'm also a feminist (to whatever extent a man can appropriate that label). Yes, most men should have a feminist point of view, simply because it would solve so many problems. I have always thought that if women had the power in the world, the world would be a more orderly and a less violent place. But if only gay men figure this out, then there will be pathetically few feminist men in the world. If gay men constitute 8% of men, that's not enough to make an impact. If we can't get straight men to respect US much, how can we get them to respect women? And now, to make matters worse, gay men are mostly in line with transgenderism. Consequently, to a lot gay men, a "woman" means a trans woman or a drag queen. While to a lot of straight men, a "woman" is a naked girl in a porn video wearing garters and high heels.

I'm a liberal, and liberals are a big part of the problem. Liberals lean towards accepting everyone. I believe society should accept trans people too, but that doesn't mean accepting all their bad ideas. Largely, the problem is that trans people have done a great job of painting themselves as so pathetic that everyone has an obligation to give them whatever they want. Women seem to be doing fine (in Western countries at least), so why not carve up women's spaces and hand it over those poor pathetic trans people? But the behavior of trans people is demanding and aggressive, and I don't understand why the bleeding-heart liberal types can't see that. It amazes me how trans people manage to be pathetic and aggressive at the same time.

Trans people have managed to convince everyone that living in a body you don't like is such horrible and exquisite pain that it is a wonder that ALL of them don't commit suicide. The truth is that everyone suffers, and no one can say that their suffering is worse than anyone else's.

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Phillida Bunkle's avatar
Phillida Bunkle
4h

I do so admire

Jensen.

Talking sense from the beginning

. Clear about his investment in these ideas but genuinely open at the same time!

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