Boyne, receiving his award, Paris, 22nd September, 2025

My piece on the author, John Boyne, and the attempt to cancel him by Queer Isis, is published by Unherd today. You can read it by clicking this link:

I’ve known John for a couple of years, having first made contact with him after he spoke out against gender ideology, and at the same time, publicly apologised to Graham Linehan for having a go at him over the issue in the past.

I asked Boyne if he would be a guest on my podcast series, and he agreed – not only that but he came to my home in London, where we sat in my kitchen, sharing some industry gossip before doing the interview, which you can find here:

When I saw what was happening to him at the hands of the Polari Prize, I was appalled. Same old, same old I thought, but the twist for me was that I had been told by the organisers when my book Lesbians: Where are we now? came out earlier this year, that they would love me to do a talk on it at the monthly literary salon, but that because it would mean that all hell would break loose, I would not be invited. I saw the writing on the wall then, but I didn’t think it would creep into the actual long list. It did. Shame on them all.

Anyway, you can read about it in the Unherd article. Suffice to say, I travelled to Paris partly as an antidote to the ridiculousness on the literary scene in the UK, to see a internationally acclaimed, best selling author be presented with such a magnificent award. I don’t however, love Paris, and of course, next week will see the publication of a comment piece I have written (for another publication - watch this space) on why I don’t like the city.

I hope you enjoy the article, if you had missed it on Unherd, and that we soon see to an end to this censorious nonsense in the UK literary scene.

