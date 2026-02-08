On friday this week, I was told, by the utterly brilliant Famous Artist Birdy Rose @TheFamousArtBR, resident of Southend-on Sea, that she had seen the event advertised, and could not quite believe the ‘binder swap’ element of the so-called trans health day.

Advertising ‘medical transition’ and ‘binder swapping’ at St Marks Church

Breast binding puts strain on the heart, lungs, spine and ribcage on growing bodies, and can result in serious health complications. Symptoms such as swelling, itching and infection of the chest area, as well as breathing problems are common.

But, as the doors to the event opened yesterday morning, the organisers told those entering: “This is an over 18 event.” One man had brought binders for the swap but was told to leave them in his bag, and that the binder swap was off! It reminded me of the classic "Adult babies takeover is OFF", when trans activist and nutcase, Neville Southall tweeted his frustration that you can’t even promote a load of perv, child abuse fantasist men wanting to toss off in nappies these days without getting grief from feminazis.

The promotional materials for the event was clearly designed to pique the interest of kids and young people, with its colourful flyers featuring drawings of balloons and stars. Besides, breast binders are mainly used by growing girls. Like breast ironing, an illegal practice in the UK, they are usually worn with the first signs of puberty to hide breasts and stop them growing. It is the most sadistic form of bodily modification, and pure misogyny. Which is why trans activists promote the practice of course.

But on Friday evening, organisers got wind that the event had drawn attention from those evil women that are opposed to the mutilation of children’s bodies, and hastily changed the advertising:

Funny that.

As people arrived, they were alerted to a piece of paper pinned to the door by the entrance which stated that the event was for over 18s. It also included a code of conduct which was handed out to everyone attending, warning attendees:

“Do not ask trans people about their birth name, surgeries or trauma.”

St Marks’ official website states: “We will continue to challenge the church where it continues to discriminate against people on grounds of disability, economic power, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, learning disability, mental health, neurodiversity, or sexuality.”

The church leader, Mother Cherry Sandover, was at the event, along with Rev Sam Mackie who is described as the LGTBQ+ chaplain.

In May of last year Rev Mackie posted on social media a colourful cartoon style drawing of Jesus with the caption: “Happy Ascension Day to those who celebrate. I love this image of Jesus ascending. With top surgery scars.”

In response to the Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, which stated the astounding fact that biological reality trumps gender identity, she posted a poem : “Jesus, God of Limitless Love. Who on the same week as flipping the tables of injustice asked us to ‘love one another’. I pray for all my trans siblings, and for all who hold us in this struggle.”

What in the name of God is going on at St Marks? Imagine turning up for a bit of light worship, and being greeted by this horror story!

Happy Sunday everyone.