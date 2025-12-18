Given the terrible and widespread nature of female genital mutilation (FGM), I had thought that the days of progressive academics defending it in the name of ‘anti-racism’ and multiculturalism were over.

Not in the least: the Journal of Medical Ethics (JME), part of the British Medical Journal stable, recently published a paper that all but defends the practice – in the name, it would appear, of nuance and balance.

The authors of the paper claim that “attempts to seek healthcare may be reduced to disrespectful or humiliating interrogations about their genitals…and directly contribute to a sense of violation of integrity”.

They suggest that when migrants arrive in the West from countries with a high prevalence of FGM, there should be no assumption that the females are either victims or at risk.

Medical practitioners should also, they say, avoid asking difficult questions about the genitalia of such girls and women. But what if a girl, any girl, was admitted to hospital with suspected appendicitis, for example, and she was found to have injuries to her vagina? Should there be no further scrutiny there, or do we just reserve this ‘don’t ask’ rule to girls from Somalia or Egypt?

The authors also seem to suggest that, since there are different grades of FGM, not all of it is that bad. Let’s not forget that the M in FGM stands for mutilation. Terming it ‘female genital practices’ is as offensive as referring to pimps as ‘managers’, or trafficked children as ‘juvenile sex workers’.

There is also an accusation that ‘alternative voices’ are being ‘silenced’. The voices in question are clearly those of people in African nations who defend FGM. I can scarcely believe that a journal dedicated to exploring ethics has published an article that could have been titled “Decolonise FGM”. But it has.

This ‘cultural sensitivity’ towards harmful Islamic practices that adversely affect women and girls has resulted in a two-tiered system. It is fine to be appalled at widespread child sexual abuse of young white girls by the likes of Jimmy Savile, but ‘racist’ to respond likewise to grooming gang crime carried out by men of Muslim origin.

I know I am sticking my nose in where it is not wanted, whenever I speak of violence and abuse within religious Muslim communities. Worse, I am imposing my white, Western imperialism on what my critics describe as a misunderstood, much-maligned community.

As efforts to expose what life is like for women living under Sharia law, forced marriage and polygamy have gained momentum, so too has the critique that it is ‘Islamophobic’, a term I reject, for Westerners to address such issues.

For decades, we have been fed guff – by politicians, prosecutors, and, ironically, some campaigners fighting to eradicate FGM. They say it is a ‘cultural’ rather than criminal practice. Now, the message has finally started to sink in: it is child abuse, plain and simple.

FGM involves the total or partial removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons and is recognised as a human rights violation. The World Health Organisation describes FGM as reflecting “a deep-rooted inequality between the sexes” and constituting “an extreme form of discrimination against women”. Almost always carried out on girls below the age of 16, FGM has numerous short- and long-term consequences and complications, including severe pain, shock, haemorrhage, bacterial infection and infertility. These women often forfeit any possibility of sexual pleasure, and may face serious complications (including death) in childbirth. Why, then, do the JME authors warn against an assumption that FGM is a cause of perinatal or maternal mortality. Because of the optics?

FGM was first criminalised in the UK in 1985, and the law covers cases where girls are taken out of the UK for the procedure. Yet since then, many thousands of British girls – ranging from babies to young women – have had large parts of their genitals sliced away with knives, scalpels or razor blades; sometimes with anaesthetic, often without. According to the latest evidence, 137,000 women and girls are living with FGM in England and Wales. Perhaps you’re wondering how many prosecutions there have been in Britain? The answer is three, in total, since 1985.

A decade ago, I compiled a report looking at the dearth of prosecutions for FGM (there had been only one, back then). Many professional responses were clouded by confusion about the criminality of FGM, and a tendency to view it as a traditional practice, rather than a form of child abuse. There was a reluctance to refer possible victims for medical examination, with nurses and doctors avoiding routine examinations on girls for fear of being ‘too invasive’.

In an attempt to distract from the undeniable fact that FGM is part of patriarchal control of women’s bodies and sexualities, the authors point out that it is usually facilitated by female family members. This is true: ensuring the ‘honour’ of their daughters is indeed seen as ‘women’s work’. But the women thus tasked are hardly going to be in a position to say no to their husbands.

The oppression of women, for those defenders of Islam, is not a major concern if it is done in the name of religious and cultural freedom. But whose freedom? Not the women who escape Islamic regimes and come to the UK hoping for to live under equality, or those feminists born into a Muslim faith who campaign passionately for the right not to wear the full face veil, enter into an arranged or forced marriage or have their daughters undergo FGM. These women and their freedoms matter less to the cultural relativists than the freedom of Islamist men to practice such discrimination under the guise of freedom of religious expression.

The atrocities faced by women living under Muslim laws in the UK are often dismissed by the Left that defend such practices lest they are accused of racism.

Over the two decades and more, condemnations of horrific practices towards women from minority cultures have been rewritten as condemnations of an entire religion or cultural grouping; the bodies of Muslim women have been stood, like human shields, to protect violent and abusive men, and the ‘traditional practices’ that give them impunity. As efforts to expose the reality for women living under Sharia law have gained momentum, so has the critique that for Western people to address such issues is Islamophobic.

For the sake of FGM victims, past and future, the JME should publish a paper which presents a counter argument to the disgraceful apologism for this barbaric practice. This insidious form of cultural relativism, along with ‘anti-racist’ virtue signalling should never supersede the urgent task of irradicating the mutilation of female bodies.