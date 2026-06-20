This feature was published in Compact Magazine, on April 23rd 2026. You can read the full article for a very modest subscription here, along with my articles on prostitution in The Netherlands; in defence of Karen; how progressives sold out women, and the truth about Andrea Dworkin.

When Max first became Mohammed, back in 2019, he was in a supportive environment, surrounded by brothers born into the Muslim faith, and brothers who had recently converted. It was the best thing about prison: much better to become a good Muslim than to try to move up the pecking order and become top dog in a pack of rapists, drug dealers and murderers.

Max, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was a drug dealer, sentenced to seven years in prison following a violent attack on a rival – and for possession of crack cocaine and heroin. Three years into his sentence, he decided to convert. I have never met Mohammed, who was released from prison last year, but I did meet his ex-wife, who agreed to speak with me about the experience of becoming Islamic.

“I was with Max from age 16, before he went to prison,” Aisha, a white, formerly secularist Brit tells me. “He was 18, and was hanging out with a really rough crowd. When he committed the offence, we had a two-year-old, and, age 22, he went to prison and was there until our little one was six years old. He went in as Max, came out as Mohammad, and everything changed from that day on.”

Given early release for good behaviour, Aisha had assumed that his religious conversion was a ploy to convince the parole board that he’d become a good person inside. As a black British man formerly of no religious belief whatsoever, he had found connection with some of the deeply religious Muslims in prison – a number of whom were also black British young men who had converted whilst inside.

“I had no choice but to revert,” she tells me. “I also had to declare to the school that our child was a Muslim, despite him not even understanding what that meant. All I knew about the faith was that the women were required to cover their hair, and couldn’t eat certain things or drink alcohol, but other than that I have no friends who were Muslim, and only had a sense of what it was like as a lifestyle from things I’d seen on TV.”

Since the 1990s, the term ‘revert’ has begun to replace the more neutral ‘convert’, especially within English-speaking Muslim communities in places like the UK and North America. The theological concept of fitrah holds that because every human is born with an innate inclination toward worshipping one God, becoming a Muslim is not a ‘conversion’ but rather a simple reversion to one’s natural state. I reject this theory. Unless I am using a direct quote, I therefore use ‘convert’ throughout. The term ‘revert’ is contested, including within Islam.

Fitrah can be used by fundamentalist and extremist Islamic groups to undermine the legitimacy of other religions and to justify violence against non-Muslims.

Bradford is reputedly home to more converts per capita than anywhere else in the UK. According to the 2021 census, 30.5% described themselves as Muslim, of whom between 80 and 85% are Pakistani. Bradford Convert Sisters provides a “crucial, welcoming community” for women who convert to Islam. “They are the obvious first stop for anyone who is nervous about reverting,” says *Fatima, a 22-year-old convert who agreed to meet me in Bradford, “and they give you all the advice and information you need, such as how to dress and behave modestly, when to pray, and why wearing the hijab is compulsory.”

I have long been a critic of the normalisation of religious fundamentalism, and have railed against the niqab; Sharia courts being seen as a legitimate alternative for the rule of law within the UK; and the promotion of polyamory amongst some radical Islamists.

I have many friends who were once Muslim and have now rejected both the religion and the patriarchal structures that underpin Islam. They object to the word ‘Islamophobia,’ considering it a political term that purposely conflates race and religion. I have been accused of being Islamophobic on many occasions. The first time was in 2007, when my earliest investigation into the Pakistani Muslim ‘grooming gangs’ was published in a national newspaper in the UK. It was the very first article of its kind on the topic, and led to me being immediately listed on Islamophobia Watch – a website set up by two white, non-Muslim hard-leftist men to point the finger at anyone who dared critique any aspect of Islamic religious fundamentalism.

Having interviewed women who have converted, later to reject Islam further down the line, I wanted to look at whether there had been an increase in pro Palestinian activists latching on to the religion, perhaps as part of their identification with Gaza. “I could not believe what was happening to Palestinians,” says Angie, who is waiting for her Muslim husband to choose her Islamic name for her. “I’ve been on all the marches, every one of them since the Zionist attack on Gaza in 2023. I wanted to show the world that I stand with these people, and think Islam a beautiful religion of peace.” Angie, 40, is white, and upper middle class, who tells me she has a “trail of broken relationships” behind her, and wanted her life to “have some meaning”.

“I met my fiancé on one of the demonstrations, He is quite a bit younger than me, and was raised in a Muslim family but without any religious structure. We both intend to fully embrace Islam together.”

I have yet to hear a woman cite a positive reason for her conversion: Fatima did so in an attempt to keep safe from male sexual predators. As many women do, she had blamed herself after being raped by a man she had flirted with at a nightclub. “I was wearing the kind of clothes and behaving in the kind of way that would give a strong signal to men that I was available to them,” she told me. “Women are regarded highly under Islamic law, which is why we are required to cover up, for our own self-respect, and so as not to bring shame on our husbands.”

Others had been through equally traumatic experiences, such as neglect in childhood, time in care, and domestic violence in relationships with men. Many – like Maryam, who I met through a sexual support service in West Yorkshire – fall in love with men who require them to convert. “Iqbal would tell me, once we started seeing each other, that his family would never accept me unless I converted,” she tells me. “He said it was bad enough me being white, but if I could at least tell them that I was a devout Muslim woman, and would fully embrace Islam, they would at least accept our children.”

Maryam and Iqbal were married in a religious ceremony (which is not legally binding in the UK). She went to live with her in-laws, immediately becoming a domestic slave. Pregnant with her first child, she was “kicked around the house” by her mother-in-law, “who would hurl abuse at me constantly, saying I was a slag, telling me she was ashamed that her son had married me”. Once her son was born, Maryam was not allowed to pick him up when they were in the room. She was told that “he belonged to them, that he was a Pakistani child, and would not want to know me when he grew up”.

The couple eventually moved out into their own home in Bradford, but two weeks later, Iqbal brought his second wife home. “She was a Pakistani woman, second generation, and she abused me as badly as my mother-in-law. In the meantime, my husband was coming into the bedroom and having sex with me whenever he wanted, because by then the second wife was pregnant and didn’t want sex”. This is when Maryam contacted old friends and told them what was happening to her. “I left in the middle of the night, without taking any of my things, and I’m ashamed to say left my son behind”.

Maryam is currently being supported by a lawyer in an attempt to get visitation rights – and eventually, custody – of her son. “His religion gave him permission to treat me like dirt,” she says. “I once went to see the local imam, and he gave me no support, except to tell me I should stay and be a good wife. He told me that I had made my bed and now I must lie on it. After all, I wanted to join their faith, so I should live the way I’m expected to.”

According to Nimco Ali, a Muslim from Somalia known for her extraordinary campaigning against female genital mutilation (FGM), prison is a very common driver of male conversion to Islam.

“The pipeline for men who convert is often prison,” she tells me. “Lots of these men are violent, and they are forgiven after they convert. Most get married straightaway and are violent to [their wives], often marrying women from Somalia or Pakistan, then marrying reverts as second wives.”

Ali explains how it happens. The Mosque carries out an Islamic marriage, which, since it is not legally binding, leaves the men with permission to practise polygamy. She has seen numerous examples of how men acquire at least one or two wives, but do not remain religious for long at all. “They are very controlling, and particularly, home in on reverts, who they meet through a matchmaking service in the mosque especially for female reverts.”

“These men then twist what Islam is about and the reverts focus on this, like Catholic converts in the US with family values.”

The pipeline for women, according to Ali, is vulnerability. “They are lost, they are the hidden girlfriends of these men, often they are in care, and although these women are taken in by the sisters, they are under pressure to marry as soon as possible,” she says. “Many are second wives, and 100% subservient.”

These women are, as Ali explains, welcomed into the fold, because the enemy in that world is secular women. Muslim-born women have a little more freedom, and often fare better, than converts, who are seen as ‘lesser‘.

She is aware of a rise in revert numbers in Bristol, where a lot of young men, many of them black British, “become chaotic” when they get out of prison, and go back to drug dealing. “There are lots of dual heritage kids in care, born from these relationships… the girls lose their support structure when they convert, so can’t cope with the kids.”

What the women want, explains Ali, is to belong, while what the men want is sex and power. “Many of these girls don’t even know what Islam is.”

The numbers of people converting to Islam have been fairly steadily on the rise since September 11, 2001, when the terrorist attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center was carried out by the Islamist group al Qaeda. According to the Pew Research Centre, Islam has almost zero net growth in the US, with around the same number of people leaving as joining. The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) does not directly track conversions – but the pattern is gradual and steady, with a recent spike identified following the pogrom committed by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The majority of converts in Britain are white British women under the age of 30. Data is hard to come by, but it is known that many subsequently leave Islam.

Louise is 51. She now lives in one of London’s most densely populated and diverse areas, but was raised in an entirely white community in Hampshire. Her family moved to London in 1993 – which was when she realised there was a “whole world out there that we were not aware of”.

Finding herself in a school at which 85% of the students were Muslim, she became fascinated with the Arab men – Lebanese and Moroccan – who worked on the market: “They were really hard workers, and I learned a little Arabic.”

“One of the men took a liking to me and asked my dad if he could marry me. My dad said ‘over my dead body’. Because he didn’t understand the way of these men.”

After her father died, in 1994, she would walk past groups of Muslim men, some of whom were trying to get people interested in Islam. “One day, one of the men gave me a cassette, which had some of the teachings of the Quran, and I listened to it, fascinated.”

Until then, she had always assumed that Islam was anti-women, but says she read it as the complete opposite. “Women are up there, and so highly regarded, if men treat women badly and use Islam as an excuse, that’s exactly what it is. An excuse.”

Then, during Ramadan, a female Muslim friend invited her to her home, where they were all breaking their fast, and after joining them for food, Louise decided to go to the mosque to speak to the imam. “He explained why people fasted during Ramadan, and I fasted myself; I wanted to be part of what was going on.”

Having fully converted in 1996, she was told she was not allowed to marry anyone unless they were Muslim. Soon afterwards she met the man she was to marry.

“My husband wasn’t very religious, he smoked weed, and I was the one driving the faith in our house. I think I was just a little project of his, a white woman who’s a Muslim who could raise his kids.”

Louise doesn’t cover her hair. “I always thought praying was more important than that. I don’t ever want to be a hypocrite.” A couple of years after she married him, her husband died. She married again, another Muslim man. They split up. But she continued to raise their children in the faith. “I can never forget when my [eight-year-old] daughter came home from school one day, she was crying and said, ‘Mummy, Hussein told me that I can’t be Muslim because my mum’s white and she doesn’t wear a scarf. She said, ‘But I am, aren’t I, mummy?’ I said, ‘Of course you are. Don’t worry about it.’”

Her son, aged 11, also came home from school upset. “They told him, ‘You’re not a Muslim because you’ve got orange hair’, which was really cruel. I just said, ‘Islam’s about being kind’.”

*Anna is 38, and was born into a white Christian family with fairly liberal parents.

In 2008, she signed up to an Arabic course at university, and read a Saudi textbook about the language; this was what sparked her interest in the faith. In her final year, Anna went to Tunisia to take classes in Arabic.

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