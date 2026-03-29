In June, 2021, following a seven-year campaign by feminists, residents and some of the women who had previously been prostituted in the zone, Leeds City Council announced that it would not reopen following the end of the Covid lockdown. The zone originated following pressure on the police and council to tackle street prostitution in the centre of Leeds. Residents and workers, sick of stepping over used condoms and fending off harassment from kerb crawlers, complained so regularly that the zone was set up by way of appeasement. Feminists had long demanded that the police stop arresting the women — it was unjust as well as counter-productive. All that happened was that the courts would impose a fine. That then led to the revolving door situation of the financially desperate women going straight back into prostitution in order to earn the money to pay their fines. But the council, and West Yorkshire Police, could have opted to support the women and deter punters instead of containing the problem. Money could have been filtered into exiting and drug rehabilitation services. Funds could also have been directed towards public awareness campaigns aimed at punters informing them that kerb crawling and soliciting women for the purposes of prostitution are criminal offences. Instead, the authorities chose to make it easier for pimps and punters to exploit the women, thereby abandoning those women to their lives of hell and making other residents feel unsafe.

The below was first published in the Guardian, 29 June 2019

Holbeck, the southern edge of Leeds city centre, looks like an innocuous industrial zone, it’s residential streets peppered with betting shops, newsagents and other small businesses.

But at night, Holbeck is transformed into the UK’s first outdoor area in which prostitution is totally decriminalised, for both the women selling sex, and the men buying. It is known as the managed zone.



Since 2014 an innocuous industrial zone on the edge of Holbeck has been operating as the UK’s first designated red-light zone. Prostitution is not illegal in the UK but soliciting in a public place, pimping, kerb crawling are. Yet, every night in Holbeck between the hours of 8pm-6am, street prostitution operates openly, with neither the women nor the buyers facing prosecution.

This one square mile is the UK’s only area where a “Managed Approach” to prostitution is in place and has been mired in controversy since it was adopted by Leeds City Council. Much to the dismay of local residents, Holbeck has become an ideological battleground for the bitter divisions over the response to prostitution in the UK. Groups who support the approach here are adamant that what is happening in Leeds makes life safer for the women working on its streets. Equally fierce opponents – of which I am one - believe it has created an open street market for trafficking and exploitation in the middle of one of the UK’s biggest cities.

Street prostitution has long been an issue for Holbeck, having been displaced from Chapeltown in the north east of the city in the mid-2000s.

The Managed Approach to prostitution in Holbeck was launched as a pilot project in 2014 after research found that the police response to prostitution in the area, such as arrests, prosecutions and anti-social orders, were failing to reduce prostitution. The argument was that the new approach would make it safer for women, with dedicated police officers assigned to the zone, and limit disruption to the local community.

Three months after it became operational Daria Pionko, a polish woman working in prostitution was brutally murdered by a sex buyer inside the zone, her battered body found in the street one morning. Shortly afterwards Leeds City Council called the pilot project a success and announced that Managed Approach to prostitution was to be made permanent.

Five years on and the zone is still operational but Leeds City Council has been under enormous pressure to shut the project down. There have been public demonstrations, increasingly organised and angry residents protests and a tsunami of negative press coverage from both the national and local press. In response the City Council has effectively gone to ground, refusing to speak directly to any journalist reporting on the zone. I tried several times to speak to a Labour representative but with no success. They are now awaiting the findings of an independent review on the viability of continuing with the zone.

It is left up to the groups providing services inside the zone to defend what they see are the continuing benefits of the approach.

Basis Sex Work, a pro-sex worker NGO, receives funding from the city council to provide harm reduction services to the women on the zone and runs outreach services three nights a week. I speak to its CEO, Gemma Scire, by telephone. They say they are providing essential services to women who they are able to more easily make connections with since the zone has been operational.

“We give out alarms, we take crime reports and make sure when it’s cold or hot that they have the basic human necessities of food, drink, warm clothes,” says Scire. “We help them navigate the legal system.”

During our conversation Scire acknowledges that street work “can never be safe” and demurs when I ask her whether the managed zone is working out the way she thought it would, saying, “I can’t give you a yes or no. It works in some ways, but it needs more work.” Scire admits that even the managed approach “can’t make prostitution completely safe” and that there are still “issues” with a number of residents being unhappy with the scheme. Basis has long argued that the approach enables the women who experience violence from the punters to report to the police. One report claims that women on the zone are six times more likely to report violent crime than they were in 2013, the year before the zone became operational. Never-the-less, there remains high levels of violence.

Five years on former councillor Mark Dobson, who sanctioned and was one of the main champions and architects of the managed zone when he was executive of Safer Leeds, says he has been dismayed by what he has seen unfold on the streets of Holbeck since 2014, including the murder of Daria Pionko and a number of reported rapes.



“People told me that we were supporting the women, and moving away from a very draconian system where the women were being punished by the police. It was sold to us initially would be that there would be a greater emphasis in trying to get the women off the streets on a permanent basis,” says Dobson.

“In fact, what’s happened is the amnesty is clearly been there for the men, but I can’t see anything tangible that’s been done on the other side of the equation to take women out of prostitution.”

The most vocal opponents of the zone are local residents, many of whom say that living on or near the zone is hell.

Police will not disclose its exact parameters to the public, but I’ve been access to a map, which shows that the zone overlaps into residential as well as business and industrial areas.

Ian Staines set up a flooring business 1993, in the heart of what would become the managed zone. I visit Staines at his place of work and ask why he campaigns for its closure.

“Murder, serious assault, and rapes have all taken place on the zone. We see condoms and needles all over the place, and even human faeces,” he says.

As far as Staines is concerned, the women are horribly sexually exploited, and the men that buy them, predators. But Staines is also well aware of how chaotic the life of the women can be. “They’re not sticking to the zone and they’re not sticking to the times.”

Staines says that the impact of the zone on residents has been traumatic. In 2018, one local woman was raped on her way home from work by a group of men who assumed she was soliciting.

“There are mothers being approached by kerb crawlers whilst walking children to school, asking if they’re interested in business and sex,” says Staines, who paid for an expensive CCTV system that monitors the area surrounding his building, in order to gather evidence of attacks on the women, and of damage to his property.

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One of the fiercest and most visible forces against the Managed Zone is a group called Save Our Eyes, a resident’s association based in Holbeck created originally as a Facebook group in August 2017. They say the group was called Save Our Eyes after the son of a local resident saw men having sex with women in prostitution in their cars outside his house, but say that it exists as a support group and to help residents report prostitution related incidents, such as noise, violence by pimps and punters towards the women, the propositioning of non-prostituting women by kerb crawlers, and litter, including used condoms and needles. They want the zone shut down and for Leeds City Council to divert the significant amount of money spent on maintaining it to exit services for the women.

Paula Brown, one of the members of the group, says that the central aim of the group - to get the zone shut down and for Leeds City Council to divert the funding to help women exit prostitution - is a response to the sex trafficking and pimping they witness happening inside the zone

“This is modern slavery in our streets, coercion and exploitation at its worst,” she says.

Under UK and international law, sex trafficking is when someone moves, transports or detains someone in order to profit from their prostitution through the use of fraud or coercion. It is not necessary to prove ‘force’.

One woman who used to sell sex in the zone says that she regularly saw Romanian women bussed into the zone and then collected by men at the end of the night. Another resident, Nigel Perry, has lived in Holbeck for 50 years in a small terrace house a quarter of a mile from the zone. He is worried about what could be happening to women on his doorstep.

“Next door to me there are two or three young Romanian women. I have only ever seen one of them leave the house in months, and she was accompanied by a man. I worry that they are trafficked. Men come to the house all hours of the day and night. I don’t think the women can speak any English.” One recent post on the West Yorkshire Sex Forum, where punters ‘review’ the women, referred to two women thought to be Romanian on the zone that were possibly, ‘part of Sergie’s harem’.

Supporters of the zone, such as Basis, argue that the majority of the women on the zone are exercising choice as opposed to being sexually exploited. I ask Gemma Scires about rumours of trafficking, and how she defines a ‘trafficking victim’. Scires uses the term ‘migrant sex workers’ to describe the women selling sex from countries such as Romania and Poland, and tells me that they are, “clearly they are fearful of authorities because of previous experience in their own countries…it’s a very difficult term.”

For Basis, the benefits for the women on the zone is that women can better access its services better, and that the women can be approached more easily. But what about the punters? Does the approach mean that it is easier for men to sexually exploit the most vulnerable women?

Rosa* was prostituted in the zone in 2016, and is currently living in rural Yorkshire, “away from pimps and drugs”. Rosa, who I met through her support worker, tells me she was regularly asked for unprotected sex, and was threatened with gang rape in front of a community police officer whilst on the zone. “The men were “more cocky than usual because they don’t get arrested and still treat women like dirt.”

Whilst Scire admits that some of the behaviour of the punters towards the women is ‘disrespectful’ and says there is a need to target and prevent really harmful perpetrators buying sex from women inside the zone, she is against any criminal repercussions for men who pay for sex. “Where wholesale arrests of purchasers has happened in in the past, that has led to women telling us they feel less safe,” she says.

Nobody involved is arguing against the fact that the managed approach has increased demand. Police officers, local government officials, anti-zone campaigners, and the women themselves tell me that men are coming in from neighbouring towns and cities, and even further afield and buy sex from women with impunity.

On a street just outside of the zone, a lone man sits in his car, hazard lights on. I asked if he would be happy to talk to me about coming to the zone to pay for sex. I explained I was a journalist, and he agreed to talk.

“I get lonely,” says Henry*, “but I’m too selfish to put up with somebody 24-hours a day. I like female company so this is a good arrangement. They get money for their drugs or whatever, and I can release some frustration. Mind you, some of the girls don’t make any effort at all, and I want to say to them,” You’re earning hundreds of pounds a night, can’t you go over to the shop and spend a quid on some deodorant”?”

I asked Henry if any of the women have pimps. “Most have a pimp or a boyfriend who’s sending her out for his drugs”. He tells me that he has witnessed a lot of violence on the zone from “angry, drunken blokes”. I asked if he often sees police in the area, and he tells me ‘No’. “They ride around sometimes just so they are seen, but other than that, we can do what we like. That’s how it should be, it’s a free country.” Does it work, I ask Henry. “It works for me,” he says.

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