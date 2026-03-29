Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Martha
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Good reporting. The customers are given a pass. I illustrated this story from similar Chicago neighborhoods. If anyone wants to read, I will send a free PDF. It is just what Julie says https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/diary-of-a-high-risk-lifestyle-kay-buckingham/1148075896

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