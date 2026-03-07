This article was first published by the Guardian, 19 December, 2003, with the headline, ‘He certainly was not a Soham man’

On the day of Ian Huntley’s arrest I tapped his name into a newspaper database, and there it was - three lines in the Grimsby Telegraph. “Local man on rape charge”. This was the occasion in 1998 when he was accused of raping an 18-year-old as she walked home from a nightclub. Although Huntley was charged, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to proceed due to an “unrealistic prospect of a conviction” after viewing CCTV footage showing the pair together in the club. It was that straightforward: know your attacker and forget justice.

Similarly, we now know that he had been accused of a string of offences against children with none resulting in a conviction. When Huntley was 21 he was accused of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old; a year later he was accused again - same crime, same age girl. He got away with both. He next targeted an even younger child - 13 this time - his crimes obviously escalating. Next time his victim was 11. Then he was accused of four rapes in 15 months. Eight reported sexual assaults, and not a single court case.

It is notoriously difficult to prosecute cases of alleged child sexual abuse, unless the accused is a photofit of what we consider a paedophile to look and behave like, such as Sidney Cook. Rape allegations, too, flounder because the man doesn’t seem like some “weirdo” who “needs” to obtain sexual gratification by force. We are so concerned with the ridiculous notion that women and children make up accusations that we forget how many sex crimes slip through the net.

Victims of sexual violence know they are often seen as liars. At a rape case I observed, the defence asked the 18-year-old complainant why police had to persuade her to proceed to court. She answered simply: “Because I knew that I was unlikely to be believed, so thought, ‘what’s the point of putting myself through this?”

A Soham resident commented after Huntley’s conviction: “We had evil in the village. He certainly was not a Soham person.” But if we only consider evil to be lurking in outsiders we will continue to miss the Huntleys. During discussions with friends I would comment that Huntley is a “good-looking, charming man”, and I’d face their disgust. “He’s grotesque,” they’d shout. It is true that Huntley has become grotesque to us now that we know what he has done, but no one should deny that he presented as a personable man to friends and colleagues in the village.

The CPS should proceed with all alleged sex crimes where the complainant is willing to give evidence in court, rather than playing jury and deciding it is unlikely to suc ceed. In the Queens district of New York, the sex crimes unit has such a policy, resulting in an 80% conviction rate. Contrary to a belief the evidence in rape cases is only “one person’s word against another”, it is rare to find a case where there is no corroborative evidence, when the police and CPS have looked for it.

So why wasn’t Huntley stopped before two little girls ended up dead? We can blame the police, CPS and social services for the tragic mistakes made during Huntley’s reign, but we must also look hard at ourselves. Why is it that so many people - police, media, and colleagues - used the phrase, “he was so convincing” when told of the string of accusations against him for sex crimes?

The reason I looked him up on the database was because I knew that even a man as young as Huntley would be likely to have some previous form. Sex offenders tend not to gravitate from angel to double child killer, with no offending behaviour in between. Men like him often start their hideous careers committing lower-level crimes, such as flashing and indecent assault. And if they get away with it, it gives them confidence to do much worse.

Research into domestic violence and child sexual abuse highlights the importance of detecting such behaviour at the offset. Dr Sue Griffiths, co-author of the Home Office report, Arresting Evidence: Domestic Violence and Repeat Victimisation, found that “early intervention is the most effective way to prevent more crimes of this nature from happening.” Often, there is little or no linking in police records between cases that are pursued and those that go no further after the initial allegation is made.

We should demand that the government puts resources into public education campaigns, as it does for drink driving. If we have one over the limit and drive home without being caught, we will do it again, which might result in someone being killed. More women and children are at risk from the likes of Huntley than the rest of us are of drunken motorists, so let’s dispel the myths about sexual offences. Ordinary men often do terrible things. Let them get away with it at the early stages, and Soham won’t be the last case of its kind.

