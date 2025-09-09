Here are the links to the publicity about it. As you see, the BBC is biased yet again, giving loads more space to PiS and Zoe Franklin’s lies:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/09/08/pride-events-are-meant-to-be-inclusive/

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/why-wasnt-pride-in-surrey-cancelled/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czjvdym7y8ko

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/09/07/feminist-campaigner-kicked-out-pride-safeguarding/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15074465/Moment-womens-rights-campaigner-journalist-Julie-Bindel-thrown-Pride-Surrey-behest-MP-Guildford.html