I was kicked out of Pride in Surrey
For asking about the rape of a 12-year-old-child and, therefore spoiling the party atmosphere
Here are the links to the publicity about it. As you see, the BBC is biased yet again, giving loads more space to PiS and Zoe Franklin’s lies:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/09/08/pride-events-are-meant-to-be-inclusive/
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/why-wasnt-pride-in-surrey-cancelled/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czjvdym7y8ko
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/09/07/feminist-campaigner-kicked-out-pride-safeguarding/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15074465/Moment-womens-rights-campaigner-journalist-Julie-Bindel-thrown-Pride-Surrey-behest-MP-Guildford.html
Thank you for fighting the good fight Julie.
Thank you for getting kicked out on our behalf and speaking what we are all thinking!