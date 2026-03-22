Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
meitham's avatar
meitham
5h

Funny how PinkNews reported Darren Moore's pedophile conviction in their piece on his death, while BBC left it out entirely. Priorities, eh? I'd reform/disband BBC long before PinkNews.

https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/01/25/drag-queen-death-cardiff-cc-quinn-darren-moore/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64383831

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture