I sued Pink News
Did I mention it?
Oh, and look: the misogynists that run this gutter rag are now in trouble again.
Have a lovely day, and join me in secular prayers for the end of Penis News
Talcum X, praising the defamatory article. Vic Parsons left Prick News shortly after we settled the case.
Funny how PinkNews reported Darren Moore's pedophile conviction in their piece on his death, while BBC left it out entirely. Priorities, eh? I'd reform/disband BBC long before PinkNews.
https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/01/25/drag-queen-death-cardiff-cc-quinn-darren-moore/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64383831