Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Green Goblin
6h

I did struggle to understand why sex realist women could find it in them to vote Labour. My decision to spoil my ballot felt like a betrayal of all the fine women who fought for the right to vote but, nevertheless, I could not bring myself to vote for the dross being offered. My respect to you, Julie, for admitting your regret, given you didn't have to do so.

Jane
5h

I was torn about which party to vote for. In the end I set myself one criteria. DON'T VOTE FOR STUPID. By which I mean that I don't vote for a party whose leader, or member of the front bench, is someone who has said that a transwoman is a woman or something like that. IMO you can't walk back from being that dumb, so being stupid is a permanent disqualification. I will not vote for Stupid ever. Applying that principle ruled out Labour, Lib-Dems and Greens, so for th first time in my life, I voted Tory. I am 72. No regrets.

