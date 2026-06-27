Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Viviane Morrigan's avatar
Viviane Morrigan
6h

Glad you had a good time, Julie. The face work lifted your look well.

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
3h

As one who does not like the feel of makeup on my face, but also one who gets a monthly back/shoulder massage, if I'm ever in Morocco, I'm going to avail myself of the treatment (and the food). You do look like years of stress have been lifted off your shoulders.

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