As someone who has never strived to look younger, or worn make-up except for a fancy dress party, I have noticed how Asian beauty trends are improving what was, in my view, a hideous look. Thick foundation, black eyebrows, pouting lips, and faces pulled back in a Croydon Facelift has been replaced by a far more natural look, with invasive beauty treatments beginning to look haggard.

I am a lifelong critic of cosmetic surgery, and the idea of invasive treatments, including Botox, repels me.

This is why, when invited to a luxury resort in Morocco, it was not the horse riding or quad biking down the coast, but the chance to try an ancient Japanese technique, highly fashionable right now, called kobido, marketed as a “non-invasive facelift”.

The spa offered every treatment known to humanity, but only a handful of people in the world are properly trained to deliver it, and I was booked with a beautician that really knows her stuff.

Tweakments appear to be in trend, with soft colours, or even no make-up at all. It’s all about the skin, getting it in tiptop condition so that the naked look is good enough. I could not have been a better candidate for trying this, despite my scepticism, because how could it harm? I was reassured by the qualification of the beautician carrying out my massage, because there aren’t that many in the world properly trained to carry out this type of facial.

The Asian beauty market has exploded in the West, with cheaper labour being possibly one of the prime reasons, as well as social media such as TikTok promoting it. The Japanese j-beauty, and the Korean k- market is currently worth an estimated $118 billion, and is expected to reach $68 billion by 2035. Asia-fication has hit the UK big-style. There are kobido clinics across London, charging anything between £100 to £150 for an hour.

Back in my luxury spa in Morocco, I wondered as I lay on the massage table: could this ancient Japanese treatment really make me look 40 again? Maybe even 30?

I have long been fascinated with the ‘anti-aging’ movement, and the false promises around these sorts of treatments. Korean skin care, not cheap by any means, also promises to rejuvenate the skin in an almost magical way, Often describing skin treatments as’ medical’, as opposed to what it is – cosmetic.

I was met by the beautician who, having instructed me to strip off, telling me, “We work on your shoulders, your neck, and give you a head massage”. Next came a command: “You need to fully relax”.

I have had massages before, but this was the first time anybody had messed with my face. “You have good skin”, she told me, advising me to use a repair moisturiser at night.

As I lay there, looking through the window at a view of the ocean, she applied a thick, icy cold cream, which felt wonderful. Then she began kneading, pulling, and deftly stroking, working every single muscle in my face. Next, she left the room, coming back a sheet of tiny frozen beads or stones which she laid across my face. It felt amazing.

As she stretched my neck, pulling up the skin, she told me that the rhythmic pressure and rubbing involved in Kobido can help move fluid to the lymph nodes and encourage drainage. I have no idea what lymph nodes I have, or where they live. At first, the rubbing was slow and light, then fast and deep. I was imagining the effects it might have: would I need to show ID at the bar later that evening? Would the years have literally fallen away from my face? I could feel muscles in my face I hadn’t noticed before. Did I look younger? No. Did I care? No…but had I been expecting to have a decade knocked off I would have been demanding my money back.

Just after my Kobido

What Kobido does not do is tighten loose skin, or remove age lines. But what the rapid stroking movements can do is move fluid that has been stagnant, reducing puffiness and under-eye bags. It relaxes the muscles, which improves the contours of the face, and helps blood flow to the skin.

Afterwards, my face glowing pink, my skin feeling soft and supple, I was advised as to which moisturisers to buy, and how to apply it. A masterclass in doing something I thought I already had the hang of. Turns out, you’re supposed to give your face a mini-massage with each application. No chance of me bothering to do that.

I won’t be seeking out a clinic in London that offers Kobido, but what I would say is this: if you’re on holiday at a resort where it’s on offer, go for it. It feels incredible. Is it a facelift? Thankfully not. I don’t ever want to look like my cheekbones have separate postcodes, or permanently startled. I will settle for softer skin any day.

It was surprisingly relaxing despite the stretching and pulling. The creams were gorgeous, my face sparkled afterwards, the colour looked healthier, and my skin with smooth silk and definitely less tired looking than when before I entered the treatment room. But I do find it extraordinary the way certain treatments get hyped with false promises of youthful outcomes, when in fact it’s simply a minimalist, healthier look at the end of the day. But far better than Scouse eyebrows and a Croydon facelift.

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The Mazagan Beach Resort is an hour from Casablanca. The restaurants are honestly out of this world. My favourite was the Bushra by Buddha Bar where I ate the most sublime Lebanese food. But the bars, cafes and restaurants, including those so close to the sea, the waves lap your feet whilst eating, are all superb.