anna
10h

Dear Julie and Robert ,

thanks so much for going back to what human being is. First a human being.

But at the question "But the thorny question is, do those physiological differences produce significant differences in intellect, emotions, and moral reasoning?", as an elder woman, I can answer. Yes. Living for 40 years with monthly periods with the little menopause to top it all off ? That shapes you, of course, and deep in your brain too. I stared at my husband, then just added "tu te souviens que les femmes ont des règles toute leur vie ?" and then we burst laughing : he had started to groan and grumble that he felt humiliated the first days he had to wear nappies after his prostate surgery ... And it's only one example. The ones from child expecting and raising are numerous. The differences of rythms and cycles throughout our lives have such an impact on our ways of feeling, and therefore think, it seems to me ?

Dr David Pilgrim
13h

Thanks Robert for this well written and reasoned piece. I want to point up some evidence that patriarchy is inflected by cultural not biological factors per se, which might seem counter-intuitive. The data on lesbian intimate violence is clear (with overall rates approximating to heterosexual couples). Moreover in the latter the dominant pattern of victimisation also involves its reversal (women assault men sometimes). Also some women sexually abuse children. However, within that complex picture, women who are victims of male violence are more likely to die or be seriously injured. Moreover, CSA offending entails only about 5% of female perpetrators and within that group there are confederates of male offenders. A prediction would be that were patriarchy to be reversed in a sustained way, then interpersonal violence rates would a. drop in frequency and b. would be more equally patterned in terms of victims and victimisers, though male perpetrators would continue to inflict more serious harm, with the impact of testosterone on upper body strength A final thought is that intimacy, not sex, would then be a strong, and sadly sustained, predictor of violence. (Hell is other people.)

