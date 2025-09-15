Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Emily Weir
1d

Thank you for your years of work fighting prostitution. My grandmother survived the Semarang Incident and narrowly escaped being trafficked as a "comfort woman" (she always maintained she was "lucky" to "only" be interred in a forced labour camp rather than be in the brothels), and all the Allied governments acknowledge it as a horrific war crime. In the Resistance Museum in Amsterdam, there's a testimony from "comfort women" taken from the next camp to hers in Semarang and it's harrowing.

...And just a mile into town is one of the most famous and biggest rape trafficking centres in the world. It sickens me that everyone recognises all the atrocities of prostitution and the sanitising euphemisms for it, but still tolerates it.

Ute Heggen
1d

In the data I collect on trans widows, women who ended a marriage/relationship with a suddenly 24/7 crossdressing partner, I find (with testimonies from 74 trans widows) that the rate of sexual assault on wives is a steady 39% and the rate of physical assault is a steady 38%. These men are not the shrinking violets the press makes them out to be. In exactly zero of these incidents have there been any kind of prosecutions. One case of a brutal rape in the UK involved witnesses, DNA evidence, the woman's testimony and the fact that an infant daughter was present. Met police called her 2 weeks after, at her mother's, to tell her they "did not have enough evidence to charge." She lives in fear that he'll eventually get unsupervised visitation with this child and also that he'll do this to another woman, perhaps killing her, since his crime also included battery strangulation. Shame on Maggie Chapman for her part in silencing women.

