Muppets, protesting the puberty blocker ban, which Cass has effectively overturned

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage, Luciana Berger and Hilary Cass.

LB: You obviously heard in the introduction, the start of Hilary’s review, the independent review for services for children and young people with gender dysphoria. Perhaps Hilary, you could start by sharing with us the concerns that you had going into that review.

Well I have to say, going into the review I didn’t actually have any concerns because I was enjoying a decadent retirement and NHS England rang me up and asked me to initially do a very simple task which was reviewing the published evidence on puberty blockers and prospects for hormones for children with gender distress and I thought that sounds like an interesting thing to do for a few months As soon as I started doing it, that was when concerns kicked in.

First of all, the evidence was just appalling. It was really poor compared to evidence in any other area of children’s health. And then the second issue was that people – whistleblowers - started beating a track to my door with real concerns about how things were working at the Tavistock and the kind of care that children were getting. And then thirdly, there was this massive increase in the numbers of young people presenting, particularly birth-registered girls. We just didn’t understand what was going on. So it was at that point I said, ‘oh, I think this is all a bit more complicated and we need a wider review’ and my life took rather a turn.

LB: You’ve highlighted some of the challenges that you experienced as you went through that process. Perhaps it would be helpful for us that we hear what your key findings were, particularly (inaudible).

Yes. The first thing was that these children had been exceptionalised, they’d been sidelined from normal children’s services. People were worried about seeing them in any context and were just referring them direct to the GID service at the Tavistock, the only service available for just ordinary things that they might have been suffering from – anxiety, depression, they might have had undiagnosed neurodiversity – none of that was being diagnosed.

The second thing was an organisation in crisis. Therapists at the GID service, just trying to do the best thing, but getting into a groupthink and not really having any external peer review or focus to help you know whether you were doing the right thing. And then the third thing was that we had no idea what was happening to these young people as they went into adulthood. There was no follow-up. They were just lost. We didn’t know what was happening in terms of their physical health or their mental health or how successful or otherwise their transitions had been. And so a lot of it was really about saying, ‘how do we get back onto some kind of normal track and treat these young people as we would any other children?’

LB: You mentioned just now about the need for peer review and you also mentioned lack of evidence. Is anything else in your review that is most urgent in terms of the evidence base that needs addressing?

Yeah, I think I spent nearly four years and we spoke regularly to young people who had transitioned well and transitioned and had regretted it. We spoke to therapists, we spoke to clinicians working with adolescents who used to see children with gender distress in their routine practice. But the one thing that nobody could tell me was what the long-term trajectory was.

And we tried to find out by arranging to do a linkage study, which nature of the young people in the service into adulthood to find out how they do. We had all the approvals for that, the sector are expected to be laid as statutory instruments and allow us to do it, but the adult gender clinics refused to cooperate. So it’s still getting those long-term outcomes, understanding what the natural history is, how many young people just would resolve their gender distress by figuring out they were gay or by addressing some trauma or working through mean emotions and how many would carry on to have gender incongruence into adulthood and might benefit from a medical pathway, we just don’t know.

LB: Your report also looked at the systemic pressure on our services, very specific to the UK context that we have at this time. Which pressure to you is most pronounced and perhaps which is most surprising and what do we need to learn from that?

Well, I think we did a survey right at the beginning to see how people were feeling in primary and secondary care services and even in schools and social workers. The striking thing was fear. They were just afraid to even go near these young people, to do what they were trained to do - to explore, to assess. And there were two reasons for that. One is nobody had told them how to approach these young people and they were worried about saying the wrong thing, doing the wrong thing.

But there was also an expectation that they would just affirm, and they were afraid that if they didn’t do that, they would be accused of being transphobic. And since my review, everybody says, you know, how have I coped with the noise online? The most striking thing is - switch the people off online, and the most striking thing is when I meet therapists or ordinary clinicians working in primary and secondary care, and they say, ‘thank you, I can now do my job as I’ve been trained and assess these young people and give them the relevant treatments for their depression or anxiety or the fact that they’re not getting out of their bedroom or not going into school. I can do all the right things for them without thinking I’m doing something wrong.’ So that was what was going on outside of GIDS.

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And inside of GIDS, they were just under massive pressure, there were thousands of kids on the waiting list. And so, we talk about the young people having time to think, they didn’t have time to think either, so they were just seeing the next young struggle and the next young struggle, not stopping to think, ‘why have we gone from 50 young people in 2009 - mainly birth registered males - presenting in childhood, We’re now getting two and a half thousand children a year presenting, mainly birth registered girls and presenting in teens. What’s happening here?’

LB: So I expect (inaudible) some of the noise you’ve been subjected to online in the wake of your review. As a counter to that you talk about the need for multidisciplinary care – what does that good multidisciplinary practice actually look like in real life for that young person?

So it’s interesting - we’ve had some children transferred from the open case load at the Tavistock to our new centres. They’re brilliant teams, they’re getting state of the art adolescent care, and that means CAMHS staff, paediatricians and nurses, psychologists, allied health professionals, all working together to support these young people. And just to give you an example, one parent had been coming up regularly from Wales to the GID service, and each time they would talk about their child’s gender feelings, and they’d get back And when they came up to the new services, the first thing that somebody said is, ‘Gosh, why isn’t he in school, how can we help get him back into school? How can we help him actually get out of his bedroom? Because that was a big problem. What can we do to address his anxiety and his OCD? What about his little brother who’s been distressed by all of this?’ And they felt supported. The whole stress level went down and young people can’t figure things out until the immediate stress is addressed. Once the stress settles down, often they’re able to then, the gender is often the least of their problems, but they’re often able to think things through much more clearly than when they’re in a state of such anxiety.

LB: Your review obviously didn’t take place in a vacuum and it has (inaudible) very publicly, in terms of (inaudible) the debate that’s taking place. I’m going to ask you two questions related to that. This debate has obviously been very polarised. What’s the biggest misconception you wish you could correct or could have corrected previously. And you’ve also spoken about balancing and safeguarding with respect to young people’s autonomy. What does that healthy balance look like?

Okay, so the thing I wish I could correct: social media, and indeed even the mainstream media hates grey. Everything’s black and white. So there are these two polarised views, all these young people, the trans kids who we’re depriving of the appropriate treatment on the one side. And on the other side, ‘this is all social contagion and they caught it off the internet’.

None of, you know, neither of those things are true. This is a really complex issue. And it’s like every other thing, whether we’re athletic or whether we’re prone to heart disease or, you know, how intelligent we are. It’s a mix of biology, psychology, and the whole sociocultural atmosphere that we grow up in. It’s really complex for every single child. And I almost wanted the sub-line for my review to be each and every child and young person on the right pathway for them as an individual. And so I think stopping simplifying it and recognizing that complexity would be really good.

LB: We’ve got just a minute left on this stage.

I didn’t answer your second question either.

LB: I was going to ask you to come back on that, just on inclusion. But also, in terms of what happens next, you and I will later be back in the House of Lords. I’ll be reviewing the statement we had yesterday. Perhaps you can share your reflections on where we’re going.

Yes. My report was never designed to give us all the answers. I couldn’t give the answers, we don’t know most of the data there. The most important thing is to get a centre within children’s hospitals, within each region, where these children can be seen by good teams who are working together, and creating the right clinical conditions and most importantly, the right research and data collection systems that children coming through in future years will have much better information in which to base any decision that they and their family make.

LB: Did you want to come back to the question about safeguarding?

Ah, yes. Also, this is a huge issue, because the biggest problem is that we’ve taught children for fifteen years that these drugs are safe, effective, and even life-saving. And the biggest balance between autonomy and safeguarding now is that they’re going out, because they can’t get on the NHS and getting them through some very dodgy private providers or even unregulated sources. And estrogen and testosterone are really easy to get on the street. So it’s the trickiest thing is that balance between how you safeguard them from those harms whilst respecting their ability to express themselves how they want, safely.