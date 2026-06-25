Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Marta Gillette's avatar
Marta Gillette
9h

OMG. She sold out. Social contagion isn't true? What??? How come "gender and transitioning" was never an issue when I was growing up and hasn't been an issue until just about NOW. The past 10 years. Boy, she has surely plummeted from the proverbial pedestal right onto her face. What a shameful interview.

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Bob Wiseman's avatar
Bob Wiseman
9h

I have many friends with intellectual or class-based explanations for modern events and polarizations. I see it differently. I think a certain amount of humanity, sometimes over 50%, are dedicated to stupidity. I read Julie Bindel partly for the accurate headlines "Muppets, Protesting the Puberty Blocker Ban". Best writing ever.

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