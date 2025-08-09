Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Lisa Simeone
Thank you both for this conversation.

I've said and written it a thousand times, including in my email signature:

If Eddie Izzard is a woman, then Rachel Dolezal is black.

I'm lucky in that I'm at a stage in life and in my career where I don't have to care what people think about that statement or me, but I realize that not everyone is in that position. So I'm doubly grateful that people like Daniel Kodsi who have much more political and philosophical heft are also willing to say it.

Nick from Suffolk
‘If Eddie Izzard is a woman, then Rachel Dolezal is black’. And I’m a Dutchman. Pass the herring, the jenever and don’t hold back on the spliff. Rationality may have left this topic long ago, but maybe it can start finding a way back. But I won’t be holding my breath. Our eyes may be on Australia currently, but in the USA, the Democrats seem hellbent on shooting themselves in the foot. And fucking up the rest of the world as they do.

