Has London Trans Pride been misrepresented by TERFs?
No. It was even worse than has, to date, been revealed. It is a flat-out lie that those critical of gender muppetry have been selective in our reporting of this clown show. Enjoy the photographs!
Just a self-castrated man, and a proud sex offender, kidnapper, and attempted murderer, supporting Tits 4 Palestine
Minutes before he threatened to cut my throat, this horror was in my face, taking dozens of photographs
My absolute favourite (a bit of light relief to end on)
I am always impressed by Julie's courage and perseverance as well as her calm and witty reporting - no matter how mendacious, bizarre, dank, menacing, and downright horrible some people and their ideologies are, there she is holding her lantern up to show the rest of us things we would prefer not to but actually do need to see.
I wonder what sort of parenting these people had? Ian