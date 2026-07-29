Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Sara CP's avatar
Sara CP
7h

I am always impressed by Julie's courage and perseverance as well as her calm and witty reporting - no matter how mendacious, bizarre, dank, menacing, and downright horrible some people and their ideologies are, there she is holding her lantern up to show the rest of us things we would prefer not to but actually do need to see.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
7h

I wonder what sort of parenting these people had? Ian

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