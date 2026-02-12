Grooming Gangs: Fiona's Story

We cover growing up in Bradford, how she met the men that would come to abuse her, and some of her early experiences.

As Fiona says:

The inquiry into grooming gangs should not be centred on race. It should be centred on how the abuse operated.

Grooming gangs follow specific patterns. The way they target, manipulate, control, and exploit children has distinct characteristics. That is what makes this form of abuse unique — not the race of the perpetrators, but the methods, structures, and systemic failures that allowed it to continue.

Any gang-based exploitation of children should be examined thoroughly, regardless of race — especially where it was ignored, dismissed, or facilitated by agencies such as the police, social services, and other safeguarding bodies. BUT if race or religion is relivent to that victims abuse the victims should be able to voice it and discuss it without facing further abuse. We must learn to talk about experiances openly to understand the full picture.

My focus is not race. My focus is the abuse: how it worked, why it was allowed to continue, and why the rape and exploitation of children was not properly acknowledged or prevented.

That said, all relevant data should be gathered. Race, religion, sexuality, gender, class, and criminal background should be recorded and analysed — not to fuel division, but to identify patterns, disproportionalities, and systemic blind spots. We cannot design effective prevention frameworks without understanding the full picture. Fear of racism played a huge part in the enabling of many victims abuse and that must be acknowledged.

This must be about protecting children.

All relevant information — no matter how uncomfortable — should be examined honestly. And then we need open, evidence-based conversations about why these failures happened and how to prevent them from ever happening again.

Because safeguarding children should always come before politics, fear, or stigma.