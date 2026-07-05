Full-length video of violent trans activist protesters attacking gay male detransitioner today in London
The annual conference of the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG) was picketed by deranged lunatics who physically assaulted Michael Kerr. The full-length video of the incident below.
It really DOES read: ‘We survived the Inquisition; the Holocaust; AIDS
From 0830 this morning (Sunday), a gaggle of trans activists, draped in the usual pink and blue flags, along with kaffirs, face masks and placards, were shouting “Hands off trans healthcare”, and “Fuck CAN-SG”.
Couldn't they be done for Disturbing the Peace? What a bunch of loonies, wonder what they do for a living? Not sure they'd even manage paperclip quality control.
You can see why the trans activists hate Michael Kerr - they regard him as a trans traitor. That, of course, just as insensitive as trans people themselves too often encounter. Ian