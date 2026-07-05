Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Brian Tucker's avatar
Brian Tucker
20h

Couldn't they be done for Disturbing the Peace? What a bunch of loonies, wonder what they do for a living? Not sure they'd even manage paperclip quality control.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
1d

You can see why the trans activists hate Michael Kerr - they regard him as a trans traitor. That, of course, just as insensitive as trans people themselves too often encounter. Ian

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