Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grace Under Fire's avatar
Grace Under Fire
Jun 27

Never let it be said we don't listen to the concerns of transwomen. I'll be donating some chairs forthwith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frances's avatar
Frances
Jun 27

That made me laugh out loud. Thank you. Put me on the donate a chair list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture