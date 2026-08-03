Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
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I had some difficulty with this interview. I think quite a lot of it is satire. Feminist satire? But maybe my imagination isn't quite the right type? Ian

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