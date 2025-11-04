This is an extract from Chapter 5 of my book, The Pimping of Prostitution: Abolishing the sex work myth (Palgrave, 2017 and Spinifex, 2017). The chapter is entitled The Invisible Man, and deals with the issue of male demand for prostitution. I republish it here because, eight years after the book was published, I still hear this regressive, sexist, offensive (to disabled people, and to all women) justification of paying for sex.

As the various initiatives to curb demand for commercial sex have forced attention on the purchaser, the pro-sex-work lobby has acquired a new hero. The ‘disabled client’ (note the gender neutral description) is used to garner support, sympathy and to promote a view of the sex buyer as a nice, deserving individual. It is interesting to explore the type of disability these men are imagined to have by those whose sympathy is being sought. It is notable that the injured veteran and tragic young man figures keep recurring as examples—always heroic.

To hear the way many apologists for the sex trade describe disabled sex buyers, one could easily get the impression that selling sex to disabled people is an altruistic service, akin to meals on wheels. But the focus on this largely mythical buyer obscures both the majority of ‘undeserving’ punters and the harms done to women.

In spring 2015, in a stiflingly hot TV studio in Manchester, England, I am sitting next to Laura Lee*, who described herself as a ‘part-time call girl’ and ‘sex workers’ rights activist’. We are waiting to pre-record an episode of O’Brien, a national UK TV programme in which we will debate the topic ‘Should we decriminalise prostitution?’

As the warm-up act tries to put life into the studio audience, I look around to see who, aside from Lee and a sex trade survivor I had met previously, is fitted with a microphone. There are a couple of heavily made-up women carrying whips and wearing fetish gear, and, in the front row, a middle-aged woman sitting next to a young, severely disabled man in a wheelchair. I could have written the script for what happens next.

Laura Lee

Lee, who is so hostile to the abolitionist law she is mounting a legal challenge against the Nordic model introduced by the Northern Irish government in 2015, speaks about how prostitution is a choice for most of the women involved. I speak of the failure of legalised and fully decriminalised regimes, and why I support the abolitionist law. The survivor highlights the harms caused to the women who are bought and sold.

The cameras then switches around and focuses on the woman and the young man in the wheelchair. Her name is Veronica. She explains that John is her son, and that his back was broken in a car accident when he was five. As John approached puberty, Veronica began to worry about how he would meet his sexual needs.

‘Should we have brothels on the high street?’ asks host James O’Brien. ‘We should have brothels everywhere’, replies Veronica, before describing how she had trawled the Internet looking for help with getting her son laid, speaking to ‘sex workers, escorts, prostitutes, anyone who knew about this’. Eventually, having been told about the massive sex trade in Las Vegas, Veronica took the aptly named John to lose his virginity with several prostituted women. ‘He had a lovely time’, she says, with a cheeky twinkle in her eye. Laughter and clapping erupt from the audience. But there is more to come.

‘Didn’t you buy him a brothel?’ asks O’Brien. ‘So John, your mum bought you a brothel?’

‘Yes’, John gloats, ‘and I lived in the basement for three years. I learned about all the different aspects of prostitution, and the dodgy side and the seedy side of it. But every man has got a different fantasy’.

‘He wasn’t allowed to partake with any of the girls in our brothel’, interrupts Veronica, ‘because I didn’t want a situation where we could incur exploitation. I didn’t want him to be one of these guys—“Oh, I’ve got a brothel so I’ve got rights to these women”.’ The peels of laughter coming from the audience—including from a clapping, animated Lee—mask the sounds of disgust and protest coming from the sex trade survivor.

This scene dramatised one of the most commonly used arguments against criminalising sex buyers. Pro-prostitution lobbyists claim that the Nordic model (in which demand is criminalised, the women (or men) selling sex are decriminalised, and there is state provision to exit the sex trade) would, in effect, be criminalising ‘disabled people’. The argument holds that disabled people have a right to access sex, with the implied premise that their disability somehow impairs their ability to form intimate relationships. This claim is one of the clearest examples of how the sex buyers’ so-called ‘human rights’ have been placed above those of the prostituted woman.

The ‘sex workers’ rights’ lobby argues that when disabled sex buyers are denied recourse to prostitution, they are being denied their dignity, liberty and the right to know physical pleasure and true love. There is even a not-for-profit organisation called Touching Base in Australia, which exists to ‘foster connections between people with disabilities and sex workers, with a focus on access, discrimination, human rights, and legal issues, and the attitudinal barriers that these two marginalised communities face’. Underneath the liberal language, this is pandering presented as a social service.

To make this argument more palatable, the ‘sex workers’ rights’ lobby also claims that feminist abolitionists are denying the rights of sex workers to consent to prostitution and to practise their own agency.

The myth of the sympathetic disabled punter has even been accepted by Amnesty International (AI). In its 2014 draft policy document (leaked to me by an AI insider, and which I subsequently published in a national newspaper), AI also takes the line that disabled men have a right to access sex via prostitution: ‘For some—in particular persons with mobility or sensory disabilities or those with psycho-social disabilities that hamper social interactions—sex workers are persons with whom they feel safe enough to have a physical relationship or to express their sexuality. Some develop a stronger sense of self in their relationships with sex workers, improving their life enjoyment and dignity’.

The suggestion that disabled people are considered so unattractive that they have to purchase sexual access to another human body is offensive enough in itself. Disability rights activists have long campaigned for better access to the venues where they might meet sexual partners, as well as a less prejudicial and conventional view of beauty.

With the sanitisation of the sex trade by the ‘sex workers’ rights’ lobby and their academic enablers, terms such as ‘agency’ and ‘empowerment’ are increasingly applied to those selling sex as well as purchasing, particularly if the buyer is associated with a marginalised community.

Critics of the abolitionist law have found the argument about disabled men being denied sexual pleasure very useful in their campaign. However, it is less helpful to disabled people. Not only does it reinforce the problematic belief that anyone who does not fit the conventional standards of beauty and desirability is unable to access consensual sex and therefore needs to pay for it, it further suggests that disabled people’s carers are responsible for ensuring their clients’ sexual satisfaction. This is already the case in Denmark, where prostitution was legalised in 1999, and there is now an expectation that carers working with physically disabled couples should facilitate sex between them if asked—for example, the carer may be expected to insert the penis of one into an orifice of the other.

In the UK, a number of individuals and organisations campaigning for full decriminalisation of the sex trade use the example of disabled men and sexual access to garner support. In 2000, the pornographer Tuppy Owens** set up the TLC Trust, a website that looks very much to me as though it is aimed at disabled men looking for prostitution services. The TLC website has this to say about the role of carers: ‘Health and social care professionals are often needed to support their disabled clients find a sexual service and prepare for each session. We hear dreadful stories of disabled clients being denied such support, and one sex worker reported that her client’s care team refused to wash him after a session! Please note: spunk is not disgusting or dangerous, in fact it is quite nutritious!’

Tuppy Owens

Advice to disabled sex buyers on the site includes: ‘Question: My care staff refuse to wash me after seeing a sex worker. Answer: Threaten to report them unless they wash you respectfully’. On the fees charged by the escort services advertised on the TLC website, it has this to say: ‘Many disabled people say you cannot afford the fees that sex workers charge. Then we find out you have been on skiing holidays, own an expensive hi-fi, or smoke 20 fags a day. Where are your priorities? Remember, sex keeps you fit, mentally and physically.’ With the mention of ‘skiing holidays’, it is clear that the escort services advertised by TLC are not only reaching out to men with significant mobility disabilities.

Its key message to disabled men about the sex trade is this: ‘Whatever you do, don’t feel bad about using sex workers—don’t fall for the fundamentalist feminist propaganda that all sex work is violence to women. For a start, many sex workers are men, and most sex workers chose their career because it suits them, and enjoy their work’.

Owens is also the chair of the Sexual Freedom Coalition (SFC). On its website, it states: ‘We actively challenge the Home Office, governments, religion, police and press for the sexual freedom of all consenting adults. It seemed important to focus on these people who are, in fact, doing great work in bringing happiness, inspiration and a sexual education to many people who need and enjoy them, including disabled people’.

The TLC Trust is demanding one wheelchair-accessible brothel in every city ‘to meet the demand’, and that hospice wards should have provision for visiting sex workers. TLC even uses the example of wounded servicemen to call for an ‘NHS’ approach to the sex trade. ‘It would be a sad injustice’, its website reads, ‘if service personnel such as Soldiers badly wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan were banned from the help they receive from sex workers’.

Bärbel Ahlborn, coordinator at Kassandra, in Nuremberg, Germany, considers the provision of sexual services to disabled men partly as a health issue. ‘Many of the disabled and older people are not able to get into contact with sex workers’, she says. ‘If they are asking the nurses in the homes and tell them they want to find someone offering that [then] the nurses are feeling better with providing contact with a person who knows how to handle them.’

The idea that nurses are somehow responsible for assisting disabled patients to access prostitution is beyond comprehension. The majority of nurses and carers for the elderly and disabled are female. The vast majority of disabled people wishing to access prostitution services are male. Despite the pro-prostitution lobby, supported by a number of academics, insisting that prostitution is not about gender inequality, or violence against women and girls, the overwhelming majority of prostitution transactions are male on female.

In 2005 I debated decriminalisation of the sex trade with a senior member of the medical profession. Much of the healthcare profession appears to have been influenced by pressure groups calling for the blanket decriminalisation of the sex trade. For example, as a result of lobbying by the English Collective of Prostitutes, the nurses’ union voted overwhelmingly to decriminalise all aspects of the sex trade at its annual conference in Harrogate in 1995, with the reasoning that this would make prostituted women more likely to come forward for healthcare.

English Collective of Prostitutes

My opponent was Jean, a middle-aged woman who considered nursing her vocation in life. I was surprised that Jean soon shifted her argument about women’s access to healthcare onto the poor disabled men who can’t get a date. Jean gave a heart-wrenching description of a returning war veteran named Jeff, whose legs were blown off and spine permanently damaged in a roadside blast. I expressed surprise that he had a fully functioning penis in spite of such injuries and was told: ‘Perhaps he just wants a human touch’.

This notion that ‘love’ as well as sex is for sale is one that is becoming increasingly popular among the postmodernist ‘queer’-identifying academics. In his review of the book Sex, Love and Money in Cambodia: Professional Girlfriends and Transactional Relationships, Nick Mai, Professor of Sociology at Kingston University, argues that: ‘whereas ‘sex-for-cash’ can be seen as a practice close to prostitution, ‘sex-for-fun’, ‘sex-for-love’ and the ‘sweetheart relationship’ are discursively framed practices distinguishing different sexual, intimate and economic transactions through which professional girlfriends experiment with new individualised and hedonistic ways of ‘being themselves’—sexually, socially and economically’.

But disabled people themselves don’t necessarily agree that they are in need of prostitution. I discovered the work of UK-based disabled feminist writer Philippa Willitts after reading her article ‘Nobody’s Entitled to Sex, Including Disabled People’ on the blog Feminist Current. Over Skype, Willitts and I discuss the argument that criminalising the purchase of sex will lead to disabled men being unfairly punished.

She tells me that as both a feminist and a disabled person she was keen to ensure she made the point about the isolation and prejudice faced by many disabled people on the dating scene, while critiquing the rights of men to pay for sex. ‘I wanted to challenge this assumption that [disabled people] couldn’t have sex without paying for it, and that disabled men doing so was somehow inevitable’, she says. ‘I was sticking up for disabled people on the one hand, and sticking up for women on the other hand, so didn’t feel like I was compromising either of those identities.’

The rights of disabled men to buy sex clearly supersedes those of not only the prostituted women (or ‘carers’) expected to service him, but also that of disabled women campaigning to end the dual oppression of being disabled and female in a sexist, ableist society. For Willitts, challenging the misogynistic sex trade in no way contradicts her efforts in highlighting the social exclusion faced by many disabled people, which, in turn, makes it difficult to meet sexual partners.

She says: ‘A number of men I did not know, but who somehow came across the article, emailed me and said they were really glad to have someone represent the fact that they weren’t needy poor people with no friends or contacts, with no life’.

Why has the argument that disabled men routinely pay for sex become such a truism, I ask. ‘I wonder if it’s something about the fact that as disabled people we have to pay people to do things for us’, says Willitts. ‘If there’s something about the familiarity with needing assistance that removes a barrier?’

A number of academics in the UK and elsewhere have expressed concern about the abolitionist model impacting on the ‘human rights’ of disabled men. In a paper published in the journal Disability and Society, the Canadian authors argue that so-called ‘sex work’ is an important avenue through which disabled people can explore sexual fulfilment, and that the criminalisation of paying for sex would adversely affect disabled people and their right to access sexual pleasure. Again, the use of gender-neutral language here is interesting. They write: ‘Research has shown that the criminalisation of clients is a barrier to disabled peoples’ erotic lives because the sex industry can provide a valuable avenue for sexual fulfilment’.

Dr Belinda Brooks-Gordon, Reader in Psychology and Social Policy at the London School of Economics, also supports the idea that prostitution services should be available on the NHS. In an interview with The Times, she said: ‘Given that sex therapy is available on the NHS for men with penile dysfunction, for example, we could make a good case for saying that it should be provided. At the very least the health service should explore all options available to help a patient in anguish.

What about the young war veteran who has fought for his country and now has no legs, difficulty in finding a partner and can’t afford a prostitute?’ At least Brooks-Gordon makes no pretence that there would be a demand for such ‘services’ from disabled women.

During a 2012 debate at Cambridge University entitled ‘This House Would Decriminalise Prostitution’, Brooks-Gordon spoke in gushing terms of the fondness prostituted women have for their disabled ‘clients’. She said: ‘One sex worker said: “This week I saw a client with spinal bifida—I had to lift him from his wheelchair, position him, undress him, and then re dress him [and put him] back in the wheelchair. I was lucky he only weighed five stone. It’s one of the reasons why more than one lady on the premises can be a good idea.” Another said: “I saw a Falklands hero who was injured [and had] no legs. [He] greeted me in his wheelchair, was an absolute gentleman. Sex [was] not possible for him [but he] derived pleasure from skin to skin [contact]”’.

Gail (not her real name), a PhD candidate researching her thesis on an aspect of the sex trade, spoke to me about her views on the ‘rights’ of disabled men who pay for sex, a topic on which she had been published. Gail supports the theory that the disabled punter has been deliberately chosen as a sympathetic figure, and that there is a stifling conformity and fear of criticism within pro-prostitution academia.

Going by the arguments in her papers, there is no doubt that Gail is sympathetic to the rights of disabled men paying for sex. I ask her why she thinks those arguing most vociferously for full decriminalisation of the sex trade have recently used the example of disabled men’s rights to buy sex. ‘There’s a lot of violence from people who buy sex, and I agree that’s a massive problem’, Gail tells me, sitting outside a cafe in King’s Cross, London. ‘There’s not enough policing and protection, and working conditions are often really unsafe. [The argument that disabled men are also sex buyers] is making the point that not all people who buy sex necessarily are evil people. Disabled men are a small group of all people who buy sex.’

Don Kulick is a Swedish academic, currently Professor at Uppsala University, Sweden, and an influential voice against the Nordic model. In 2003 he published a paper entitled ‘Sex in the New Europe: The Criminalisation of Clients and Swedish Fear of Penetration’, in which he described buying sex as ‘a temporary sexual relationship’ and argued that the law criminalising the purchase of sex is a response to Sweden’s entry into the European Union. ‘For a variety of reasons, anxiety about Sweden’s position in the EU is articulated through anxiety about prostitution.’

Kulick co-authored Loneliness and Its Opposite: Sex, Disability, and the Ethics of Engagement with Jense Rydström,25 and has compared the Swedish law against sex buyers to previous criminalisation of same-sex encounters, and explains both as coming from a ‘fear of penetration’.

Loneliness and Its Opposite is a comparative study of Denmark and Sweden and, according to the cover blurb, the differing ways in which disabled people’s sexuality and sexual desire are viewed and enabled. In fact, it is almost 300 pages of propaganda against the criminalisation of sex buyers, and in support of ‘sexual surrogacy’, ‘sexual assistance’, or straightforward prostitution services for disabled men. It is rarely mentioned that the vast majority of carers are female. But the central thesis is, in fact, untrue. Where the two countries differ is not on respecting and upholding the human rights of disabled people, but on attitudes to and laws curtailing sex buyers. Sweden criminalises the purchase of sex, whereas Denmark does not.

In Loneliness and Its Opposite, the authors suggest that sexual pleasure should be facilitated by ‘people who work with and care for [disabled people]’, which means anyone who is tasked with general caring duties, such as cooking and shopping. Should a carer therefore not only provide personal care such as assisting the client with using the toilet or washing intimate parts of the body, but also, if we are sympathetic with the argument that disabled men have a right to sexual release, facilitate orgasm?

Kulick and Rydström’s data gathering is based on classic anthropological fieldwork, or ‘participant observation’. Rydström spent one month living in three separate group homes for disabled people in Denmark. In Sweden no such fieldwork took place. Why? According to the authors, there was no point: ‘Perhaps there is a group home, somewhere in Sweden, that has affirmative practices that facilitate the sexual lives of people with disabilities. But if such a place exists, it is a well guarded secret, unknown to or undisclosed by any of the professionals who work with and write about sex and disability and unknown to any of the Swedes with disabilities to whom we spoke’.

This leap of logic is staggering. It is clear the authors are only looking for very specific ‘affirmative practices’ regarding the facilitation of sexual pleasure, such as assistance to procure prostitution services. It might have been useful to spend time in the group homes in Sweden to ask the caring staff whether they would make a distinction between assisting someone to urinate or defecate, and assisting them to ejaculate.

Chapter 1 of their book opens with an example from a ‘sex educator’ named Axel Branting. Some years ago, a paralysed woman in her 30s came to Branting for advice. The woman told Branting that she had a problem: every time her male carers lifted her out of her wheelchair, she had an orgasm. ‘What’s the problem?’ asked Branting. Well, said the woman, the male carers had clearly noticed her sexual arousal and, whenever possible, handed the task of lifting her to the female carers. Feeling depressed and humiliated, the woman had no idea how to raise the issue with the carers. ‘And so he offered her the only piece of counsel he could think of. Turning centuries of advice prescribed to sexually unfulfilled women on its head, Branting told her that the next time one of the male assistants lifted her, “Close your eyes and pretend like you’re not having an orgasm”.’

Branting had assumed the male carers were ‘afraid’ that they might be leaving themselves ‘open to accusations of abuse’. The idea that the carers did not want to be part of a one-sided sexual tryst with a client did not occur to him. The notion that this woman was entitled to ‘sexual fulfilment’ from her carers is staggering. Clearly painting her as some type of victim, the conclusion of Kulick and Rydström is that, despite the men being obviously unwilling and therefore most definitely not consenting, the disabled woman should take whatever sexual pleasure she could find, while hiding the evidence.

The example of a disabled woman becoming aroused and desiring ‘sexual assistance’ from male carers belies the far more common scenario, which is of course that of disabled men and female carers. The authors, whether intentionally or otherwise, have used a sanitised version to make this point. Had they provided a scenario of a disabled man being assisted by female carers, they would have had to deal with the messy reality of sexual harassment and spurting ejaculate.

The authors also cite the academic Dr Michelle McCarthy, author of Sexuality and Women with Learning Disabilities. McCarthy’s study is seen as somewhat irrelevant in terms of the arguments made in Loneliness and Its Opposite. ‘Sexuality and Women with Learning Disabilities is concerned primarily with sexual abuse’, write Kulick and Rydström. ‘This focus seems to be partly because of McCarthy’s particular interests and the manner in which she recruited her respondents [all of the women she interviewed had been referred to her by a group that provided sex education for adults with intellectual impairments] and partly because McCarthy says that the women she interviewed did not have very positive views of sexuality. Most of them had been victims of sexual abuse.’

I asked McCarthy her views on why her study had been deemed irrelevant by Kulick and Rydström. ‘It’s true to say that all of the people came through a sex education project but the majority of women who were referred for sex education had been sexually abused. Isn’t that interesting?’ she says. ‘It could have been a sample of women who just needed sex education or advice on contraception or how to seek more sexual pleasure or whatever. As it turned out the majority had been sexually abused. I didn’t seek them out, that’s how they came.’

McCarthy is clear that when sex trade apologists speak of providing ‘sexual services’ for disabled people, it is actually about male privilege: ‘I have never heard of male sexual surrogates being provided to women with learning disabilities. Most of the men who work in the sex trade service other men. Where are they going to find legions of men to work with women with learning disabilities?’

Sex trade abolitionists arguing against the normalisation of prostitution, NYC

One of the ‘tips for sex workers’ from the Sexual Freedom Coalition shows very clearly the way that many simply assume that even the most severely disabled men will automatically want and need sex: ‘Where consent cannot be expressed because of severe disability, assumptions should not be made that sexual pleasure is not required’. This is genuinely a horrifying comment that raises the prospect of non-communicative disabled people being subjected to unwanted sexual contact. Wilitts is appalled at the way that able-bodied sex trade supporters are using the example of disabled men in order to discredit the abolitionist laws. But she is also concerned that a number of disabled men have internalised the ‘human rights’ rhetoric about sex. ‘Nobody “needs” sex’, says Willitts. ‘And rather than disabled men campaigning for prostituted women to service them, they should be focusing their attention on making spaces—such as clubs where we may meet sexual partners—more accessible. I think the disabled community needs to look at whether it’s ignoring women’s rights.’

There are a number of other rationalisations put forward by those defending the right of men to pay for sex. One is that men ‘need’ more sex than do women, and therefore have no ‘choice’ but to access it via prostitution. This is akin to the regressive, outdated view, circa 1950, that men who do not get enough sex are compelled to rape. As one sex buyer said to me in the 2009 London study: ‘Prostitution is a last resort to unfulfilled sexual desires. Rape would be less safe, or if you’re forced to hurt someone or if you’re so frustrated you jack off all day’.

Dr Catherine Hakim is a sociologist currently based at the London-based Institute for the Study of Civil Society, a free market research group. Hakim believes that prostitution is inevitable because of what she has termed the ‘male sex deficit’. Hakim’s report ‘Supply and Desire: Sexuality and the sex trade in the twenty-first Century’ was handily published the day before AI made public its decision to support a policy of blanket decriminalisation of the sex trade in August 2015. Hakim, who has relied on secondary research and does not appear to have actually interviewed any women in the sex trade, argues that men want more sex than women and therefore it is inevitable that men will pay for sex.

Catherine Hakim

I have debated with Hakim on the topic of blanket decriminalisation. At one event at the University of York, in 2015, I and Broadfoot debated with Lee and Hakim. The motion was ‘This house believes decriminalising prostitution would be a disaster’. During the debate, which everyone except Hakim agreed could be recorded, Hakim put forward her theory that prostitution will always exist because women want sex with their male partners significantly less than men do with their female partners. I cannot quote her directly here as I was unable to take notes, but this quotation from Hakim’s paper below should give a fair impression of her thesis:

‘Our gender-neutral theory of prostitution is that the ubiquity of sex workers, both male and female, even in countries where commercial sex is banned, and the high earnings of sex workers, both male and female, are explained first and foremost by the male sexual deficit which ¬ produces high male demand and relatively low female supply of sexual entertainments, both professional and amateur, within and outside marriage. Kontula (2009) concluded that overall, male sexual desire is manifested at least twice as often as female desire, and men would like to have sex twice as often as women. This is a huge gap between supply and demand, and it is exacerbated by the fact that men generally prefer to have sex with young and attractive women (or men).’

I asked Hakim whether, if men had to pay women who did not want sex in order to have sex with them, was that not rape? Hakim looked blank and Lee declined to support her thesis. By arguing that women in relationships with men do not desire sex to the same degree as their male counterparts, Hakim is framing the sex of prostitution these men seek as a girlfriend substitute.

*Laura Lee died in February 2018

** Tuppy Owens died in February 2025