Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Annie Gouilleux
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Renate Klein is an awesome lady! Thank you for posting this article, Julie. And we feminists must thank her and Susan Hawthorne for their writings and for Spinifex. They are, of course, quite unknown in France...

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