I am proud to publish this powerful piece from the formidable Renate Klein. When I first met feminist campaigners, at the very end of the 1970s/early 80s, Renate was already a legend. I was still in my teens, and she, only in her mid 30s, but had already made her mark on the international women’s liberation stage. A passionate campaigner against all forms of violence against women and girls, including surrogacy, the sex trade, and the commercialisation of reproduction, she continues to fight every bit as tirelessly as she has throughout her life. In 1991, she, along with Susan Hawthorne, founded Spinifex Press, the very first independent publishing company that recognised the need to break away from mainstream publishing in order that the more supposedly “controversial” feminist issues got an airing. Hope you feel as fired up as I do against the surrogacy trade after reading this. Thank you Renate, for everything you do.

This year, the Australian public has been exposed to a constant stream of talks and articles about surrogacy on radio, in the print media, on TV programs including MAFS (Married at First Sight) and even directly via email into our inboxes.

The stories are all quite similar: a rich (often gay) couple is forced to go to Colombia (or any other poor country like Argentina), to acquire one or two babies via surrogacy, because they haven’t found a willing woman in Australia, or believe Australian surrogacy laws are too restrictive.

In spite of spending up to $200,000 dollars on their successful surrogacy ‘journey’, these ‘intended parents’ often complain about difficulties they encounter overseas with their agency and surrogate. And then, upon coming back to Australia with the babies, there is so much red tape and more money to be paid to be recognised as parents. This could all be so much simpler, they say.

And indeed, many of these stories end with the hope that the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) which has been conducting a review into surrogacy in Australia since the beginning of 2025, will bring clarity and remove ‘barriers’ to surrogacy when its Final Report is handed to the Attorney-General at the end of July 2026.

The advocates of surrogacy have a long wish-list that includes paying extra money to the surrogate mother so she can be ‘compensated’ for her labour; and making life easier for the so-called intended parents through pre-birth orders that feature their name(s) as parent(s) on the birth certificate, thus avoiding time-consuming, expensive applications to courts for a parentage order. That the birth mother is erased as the mother of the child that is taken from her at birth is not mentioned.

She is just a ‘carrier’, an oven to bake the bun – right? In fact, in some exchanges, for instance on 13 May on ABC Sydney Local Radio, when the presenter asked a gay man who had just returned home with ‘his’ surrogate baby from the USA, what was the correct term for the surrogate: “Surrogate mother … is the correct term mother?” “No,” he was sternly reprimanded, “Not mother – surrogate or carrier.” “Carrier,” said the presenter. “My apologies.” The baby, who knows only this mother from her or his nine months in her womb, might have screamed in protest.

What is also not mentioned in these musings on surrogacy in the Australian media landscape is that there is no right to a child for anyone: be they heterosexual, gay, in a couple or single. And that growing a ‘foreign’ embryo in her body leads to a much riskier pregnancy for the surrogate mother. Nor is it mentioned that there are many national and international critics of surrogacy who believe that surrogacy is a human rights violation of the mother and the child. Who believe that in surrogacy, women are exploited for their kindness or because they need the money. And that surrogacy contravenes a number of UN conventions such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and can amount to the sale of, or trafficking in, children. Importantly, the trauma that the newborn baby experiences as s/he is removed from the only mother s/he knows which can lead to life-long issues of abandonment and loss is not up for discussion. Olivia Maurel who was born of surrogacy has a thing or two to say about such feelings in her autobiography In Search of My Mother (Spinifex Press) and it is scathing. Now a fierce critic of surrogacy as the spokesperson of the Declaration of Casablanca, she campaigns to abolish all surrogacy.

In the stories the Australian public is drip-fed, surrogacy is a truly beautiful ‘journey’ – if only it could be made easier for the intended parents who believe they have a right to ‘their’ biological child and just want everything to be easier, quicker and cheaper. The anguish some birth mothers experience who deeply regret having been surrogates and having their child removed from them, remains unheard.

But does the Australian public really agree with the idea of more streamlined surrogacies in Australia?

An early demonstration against the surrogacy trade

The answer is: we don’t know. There has never been a survey in Australia that asks if ordinary women and men approve of surrogacy. Know what it is? Want more of it happening here? Don’t like it? Don’t know and don’t care?

Equality Australia, the premier Australian LGBTQ+ organisation, in January 2026 came to our rescue and, following their submission to the ALRC’s Discussion paper, presented Australians with their public consultation questionnaire powered by SurveyMonkey, called ‘Pathways to Parenthood’. Unfortunately, in this survey, Equality Australia showed the same pro-surrogacy biases that it exhibited in its submission to the ALRC, for example, it says that current laws in Australia present “overly restrictive and burdensome barriers,” which in fact “… prevents the emergence of Australia as a destination for international surrogacy from overseas.” Wow, this is a novel argument that not even the ALRC has put forward: making Australia the next international surrogacy hub in the world: “Visit Uluru and go snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef before collecting your very own baby baked in the kindly oven of some friendly Australian carrier.”

The Paris-based International Coalition for the Abolition of Surrogate Motherhood (ICASM) was quick to point out the three fatal flaws of Equality Australia’s questionnaire (pers. comm.): Firstly, the technical flaw that it was distributed by SurveyMonkey in ‘public’ mode without identity verification and without any number of the limit of submissions. As they put it: “The same person could complete it an unlimited number of times, including in private mode.”

Secondly, ICASM mentions “specific methodological biases.” Implicit assumptions are left unquestioned: “That access to surrogacy constitutes a reproductive/procreative right”; “that there exists a right to a child”; “that regulation makes surrogacy ‘ethical’ and ‘safe’”; and “that LGBTQ+ inclusion regarding access to assisted reproductive technology (ART) would be equivalent to justice for women.”

And thirdly, the ICASM women point out that the questionnaire has many strategic gaps: absent issues such as documented medical risks for surrogate mothers and egg ‘donors’; economic exploitation and geographic inequalities; UN classification of surrogacy as a form of human trafficking; economic coercion and the genuine autonomy of surrogate mothers: can anyone give free consent in a vulnerable situation?; commodification of women’s bodies for reproductive purposes; children’s rights: planned abandonment prior to conception; the right not to be created via contract; documented criminal networks in international markets.

The overall verdict from ICASM was that the “… ‘Pathways to Parenthood’ questionnaire asks zero questions about the rights, health, autonomy or protection of the women and children involved, because it addresses surrogacy exclusively from the clients’ perspectives.” They conclude that “this asymmetry replicates the exploitative structure of surrogacy: women = objects, never subjects with their own interests.”

Those of us involved in ABSA and FINRRAGE (Australia) in campaigns for the abolition of surrogacy together with international organisations such as Stop Surrogacy Now, USA; Casablanca Declaration and CIAMS, France; Stoppt Leihmutterschaft, Austria; and Surrogacy Concerns and Stop Surrogacy Now UK, fervently hope that when politicians read the Final Report from the ALRC Surrogacy Review, they reject the draconian recommendations for surrogacy expansion in Australia which would severely jeopardise the human rights of birth mothers and their children. Surely, after sincere apologies to the Stolen Generations and unwed mothers for removing their children by Prime Ministers Rudd and Gillard in 2008 and 2013, as a nation, Australia does not want to endorse a repeat of such heartless practices that no doubt would lead to another apology in 20 years’ time to mothers and children wronged in surrogacy.

© Renate Klein

Bionote: Dr Renate Klein, a biologist and social scientist, is a long-term critic of reproductive technologies including surrogacy. Her 2017 book (reissued in 2026 with a new Preface) is called Surrogacy: A Human Rights Violation. She is co-founder of ABSA (Abolish Surrogacy Australia) and co-ordinator of FINRRAGE (Australia) (Feminist International Network of Resistance to Reproductive and Genetic Engineering).

renate.riverina@gmail.com