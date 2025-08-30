Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Grace Under Fire
1d

How did we get to a situation where the murdering and mutilation became a matter of “honour” in the UK? We should not only imprison these violent men, we should strip them of citizenship and deport them. That would send a clear message that we are not prepared to go backwards even on the situation a century ago for the sake of a community that imports its own more disgusting version of misogyny and violence.

Lisa Simeone
1d

This is such a great post, Julie. As you correctly point out, we already have laws on the books against these crimes; we don't need any more red tape.

This is, I'm sorry to say, yet another consequence of the blinkered, thoughtless, p.c. actions of "my tribe" -- liberals -- who started all this shit at least 20 years ago with their invention of the nonsensical terms "hate speech" and "hate crimes."

If a man murders a woman because he doesn't like her activities or he doesn't like her red hair, it doesn't matter. HE'S STILL A MURDERER. HE STILL COMMITTED A VIOLENT CRIME.

These ever-more-parsing laws are simply a way for people to preen, to show how much they supposedly care -- "Look! We care EXTRA! See how noble we are!" It's absurd. And it does nothing to further protect anyone any more.

(You're writing from the UK, and as you know, we just had yet another mass shooting in the slaughter-happy USA, where 90% of the media refuse to acknowledge that the killer was a man and are incredibly, irresponsibly referring to him as "she." We are so far through the looking glass I don't see how we ever climb out.)

