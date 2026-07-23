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Heather Welford's avatar
Heather Welford
19m

Thanks for drawing attention to the perversion of men breastfeeding, Julie. There are some truly gross ‘case studies’ of this. It is absolutely a safeguarding issue.

The substance produced by men with stimulation is in fact a version of human milk and it appears to have elements in it similar to maternal milk - but the amount made never shows up in any of the studies as being anything remotely close to the volumes needed. However, the man trying to do this seriously undermines and interferes with the mother’s choice to breastfeed - he can’t breastfeed alongside her to ‘help’ as the time, effort & tiny volumes mean the baby & the mother are prevented from establishing their own feeding relationship (frequent, responsive breastfeeding is needed to build and maintain a supply). This is a man trying to take over to satisfy a fetish and to sideline the mother.

The way erstwhile woman-to-woman breastfeeding support services have refused to acknowledge this and have ‘welcomed’ men to access their help is disgraceful.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
31m

Does this IMITATION/SUBJECTIVE woman have periods, fear the menopause and give biological birth? It is, in short an attempt to define what it is to be a man or woman in a purely wish-fulfilling subjective way. It is an attempt to ignore objective differences, e.g typically male muscles which give subjective women much advantage in sports.

It attempts to define everything around sexuality visa the wishes of an individual. Everyone else is supposed to accept that as maximum justice. It is an attempt at individual dictatorship.

And it is justice, including to a new born baby in this case, which is the ultimate question. Ian

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