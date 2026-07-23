Buckley, with his wife, who is the ACTUAL mother of his child

Breastfeeding is freaky. Not the sucking bit.… No, it’s because when my baby attached to my breast, there was an incredible chemical cascade that ran through my entire body like lightning… (And yeah, I kind of got off on it. Don’t judge.)

The above is from an article published 2017 in Seattle-based ‘queer’ magazine The Stranger, under the pseudonym Dana Fried. It was written by an Australian trans-identified man.

Today, nine years later, the grotesque notion that ‘trans women’ have a right to breastfeed babies has moved from the underground queer scene to mainstream society. Jennifer Buckley, a trans identified man, is currently taking a breastfeeding expert to court for discrimination, claiming to have been vilified by her.

At a recent conference in London, I caught up with the brave and tenacious Sall Grover, of “Giggle V Tickle” fame. When I asked her what the latest scandal whipped up by the Trans Taliban in Australia was, she said, “the breastfeeding man”. I had thought I was past being shocked by the grotesque extremes of gender ideology, but this case made me feel ill.

In 2017, when his baby was born, Buckley was encouraged by his endocrinologist to take hormones to induce lactation. As his wife lay haemorrhaging, Buckley was busy preparing to ‘feed’ the baby.

When both the media and endocrinology describe Buckley as some kind of woman, using phrases such as “she froze her sperm”, they are not just complicit in genderism, but up to their necks in it. So effectively has this crazed ideology captured both professions that they cannot see what this man is doing – only ‘her’ right to experiment on a newborn for his own personal validation.

Buckley posted photographs of himself ‘feeding ‘the baby, though they are no longer public.

The drug he took, Domperidone, is supposedly to increase prolactin, allowing a man to be able to produce ‘breastmilk’. Only, it doesn’t. He also ‘joked’ online that he was producing more breastmilk than his wife: in his words, a “fun fact that pisses off terfs”.

Enter stage left, mother-of-three Jasmine Sussex, who lives in Victoria and has long advocated for breastfeeding mothers.

For almost 20 years she volunteered as a counsellor with the Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) supporting new mothers along the often challenging path to successful breastfeeding.

In 2021, Jasmine was booted out of her role for the ‘crime’ of vehemently opposing both the ABA’s plans to support men to ‘breastfeed’, and start calling it ‘chest feeding’. She was subjected to a number of complaints, including her insistence of using the word ‘mother’ rather than “parent who breastfeeds”. Her resistance to the ABA’s inclusivity policy was severely punished.

As is by now traditional when women say no to extreme trans activists, who then do not get their own way, Buckley has put Sussex through hell, with different twists and turns of the legal case that has unfolded since he submitted his complaint of vilification.

The case is a test of freedom of speech, of truth and of science. Primarily, however, it is about child safeguarding and the risks posed to mothers and their babies when men decide to claim the “chest-feeding parent” role.

Thankfully, Sussex is no pushover: she is demanding medical evidence proving that the substance Buckley fed his baby was in fact a form of breast milk – as opposed to a chemical discharge. Her argument is that the baby would not have been ingesting any nutrients, making his act a form of sexual paraphilia. The court has refused her right to this evidence, but Sussex has appealed. The decision is expected within weeks.

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Sussex, whose record as an expert in lactation and support for new mothers is exemplary, framed Buckley’s behaviour as a “dangerous fetish” – leading to his claim that her words constituted “harmful vilification” based on his “gender identity”.

Buckley lodged a formal complaint with the Queensland Human Rights Commission in late 2023, based on the anti-discrimination act of 1991. He demanded that she delete her social media posts, apologise, and pay damages of AU$15,000.

Some might argue that this madness began with language, such as using ‘chest feeding’ to include men like Buckley. But it goes far deeper than mere semantics.

For example, UK-based Freddy McConnell – a female who identifies as male – is still fighting in the courts to be recognised as a father to the child she gave birth to. Effectively this would mean legally and officially denying the existence of a mother: a terrible outcome.

It is hormones and the process of pregnancy and birthing that make it possible for women to breastfeed, and these are also what instinctively lead a baby to seek out the mother‘s nipple. There’s a name for it: biology.

Trans activists worldwide are dragging women through hell for the ‘crime’ of child safeguarding. If the court rules that men have the right to produce chemical discharge for a baby to suck from their nipples, we will have created a paedophiles’ charter.

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