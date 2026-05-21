Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
9h

Not to mention that non-binary Q is almost certainly either currently in violation of his student visa or will be shortly and thus ought to be sent out of the country. That won't stop him from voting in the Scotch Parliament though...

https://wingsoverscotland.com/the-hills-of-far-away/

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Grace Under Fire's avatar
Grace Under Fire
8h

What you are missing is that the Scottish, Welsh, and any other government in thrall to genderwoo don’t *want* to be fair to women. This is a fabulous way of getting women back into slavery without looking bad, but instead making us look bad for being unkind. You can point out the truth as much as you like, it won’t make any difference. It’s the misogyny of the left that has to be exposed, and their cruelty to the poorest and weakest of society. They have always been a bunch of hypocrites though, so good luck with that.

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