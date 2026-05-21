Feminists have long argued that sex matters. It matters when we are looking, for example, at whether the victims and perpetrators in cases of domestic violence and rape are women or men. And when we need information about which sex is being discriminated against, in which walk of life (spoiler: women).

Holyrood, however, seems to think that information regarding the sex of members of the Scottish Parliament is neither necessary nor relevant. This is because, after the recent elections, they have recorded a biological male as female.

Iris Duane, a man who identifies as a woman, and Q Manivannan, a bloke who has taken on the ridiculous identity of non-binary, have been recently elected (for, surprise surprise, the Scottish Greens). Initially expanded to include non-binary, the information on the website has now been altogether disappeared.

Women need to be counted. We need to know the biological sex, not the gender identity, of the person representing us – and this latest stunt is the inevitable outcome of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

Those of us who actively oppose gender ideology have been warning about this kind of thing for a long time. It is as offensive as it is bonkers for the Scottish Parliament to describe its removal of the search function as ‘inclusive’.

Women have been invisible, misrepresented, and erased from much of public life. We are underrepresented in every single nation on the planet, as well as in many key professions. I have fought all my adult life to ensure that women count, and are counted.

Professor Alice Sullivan, who carried out a review on accurate data collection on sex and gender identity, found that obscuring information about biological sex causes great harm and confusion. She found that laws have been misrepresented, that the healthcare system has been affected, and that – because sex affects many aspects of peoples lives – to obscure information about it can make it impossible to understand the world as it is. Health, justice, risk and well-being are all major factors.

Removal of the filter on biological sex to appease non-binary and trans-identified new members only tells us what we already knew: women matter decidedly less than men.

The information you can’t currently get from Holyrood’s own website is that there are now 55 female MSPs and 74 male MSPs – two of whom are trans-identified. Possibly, the Scottish Parliament has failed to notice that For Women Scotland took it to the Supreme Court last year – and won clarification that the word ‘woman’ means biological female – in law, and in reality.

It’s cowardly as well as crazy. The trans-identified men in Parliament are not legally allowed to use the female bathrooms or single sex facilities, but this removal of essential data in order to avoid causing them offence, shows that they are being pandered to in the most ludicrous manner. Or is it possible that the powers that be in Holyrood are unable to decide whether or not the pair truly are women or men? The Supreme Court clearly didn’t help them make up their minds, but I can help: there are two sexes, and biological men are not women.

Two blokes

The “be kind” transactivist movement could not be more blatant in its disregard for women’s safety, dignity, and equality, and this is yet another classic example of the misogyny that underpins it. Queer Isis claim we are trying to “erase their existence” by refusing to accept that men can be women. Yet in pulling a stunt like this, the power of erasure is clearly theirs to wield.

Women’s participation in public life exists because we fought for it – not because somebody decided we should be allowed out of the kitchen or the maternity ward every now and again. Can these so-called progressives not see that they are rolling back the rights of women in a way that makes them look like dinosaurs?

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