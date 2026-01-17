Please allow me a little self-indulgence: this piece is nothing more than a full throttle rant against British Airways. On Tuesday, I arrived home from a holiday in Mexico, and since then I have been ill in bed, with some hideous flu-like virus. So I am bored, unable to do much, and figured I would moan instead.

Why do I think you might be interested? Well, if you’ve never had a bad experience on BA then I’m happy for you. But, having seen Twitter come alive with people complaining to BA’s X account this past few weeks, I think I might enjoy some interest at least.

I travel a lot for work. I often go long haul. It’s rare for me to have a day off when I return from one of these trips, and I’m usually away for the shortest period of time, not believing in combining a work trip with leisure. So sometimes my jetlag is profound. However, I feel lucky, very fortunate indeed, to be able to do this amount of international travel; to get to meet some amazing people; get a snapshot vision of cultures and geographical marvels. For example, during the research for my 2017 book The Pimping of Prostitution, I travelled 168,000 miles in order to get to meet interviewees, go into legal and illegal sex markets, and hang out with pimps and other scumbags.

I’m a freelance journalist/writer so I almost always travel economy, particularly if I am traveling at the invitation of a feminist organisation that has limited funds. And with newspapers and other media outlets, there is always a cap on your spending.

However, I have done so much travel over the years, that I eventually climbed up the British Airways Executive Club to Silver. This means that whatever class I’m flying, as long as it’s with BA, I can check in at a dedicated desk, go through fast track, and use the airport lounges.

But increasingly BA is getting worse and worse, not just in terms of it delays, cancellations, but customer service.

For a while, I have felt like I’ve been trapped in some kind of controlling relationship with British Airways, where if I choose to fly with another airline, I won’t accrue the points, and I will lose my silver status and the benefits that go with it. But then I started to see the wood for the trees.

If there weren’t ridiculous, lengthy queues at bag drop, I wouldn’t really need a dedicated business class desk. If security wasn’t so badly organised, I would not be bothered about fast track. And if the flights weren’t subject to massive delays, why would I need a lounge?

Either way, I remained trapped, through my own choices and decision, in choosing what used to be known as ‘the world’s favourite airline’. LOL!

Last January, in the British Airways sale, myself and two friends booked a lovely trip to Mexico, in business class. It was affordable, because we got there first, and when we were booking the return flights, I noticed that for some reason, seats in first class, a cabin I have never flown in, were only £88 more. We jumped on it.

We were excited, and on the 2nd of January, many months after booking the flights, we arrived at Heathrow Terminal 5 in good time and went to the lounge. It was heaving, with barely a spare seat. The food looked sparse and tired, but we looked forward to having a delicious lunch on board, scheduled to depart at 12:45 pm.

The first thing that went wrong was our friend’s British Airways flight from Manchester to London was grounded, due to ‘weather’. She departed over two-and-a-half hours late, for a 40 minute flight. One of the things that delayed her further, was the fact that she had been told, for some inexplicable reason, that she had to collect her checked-bag from Heathrow, leave the airport, go back into departures to check in again, and go to bag drop.

She ran to the gate, arriving in time for the flight, but after she had been bumped from her seat, which had already been assigned to someone else. It took us about 20 minutes to persuade BA ground staff to reinstate her.

And then the delays began to be announced. First it was 30 minutes, then it was another 30 minutes, then an hour, then 45 minutes, and no one knew what was happening at all. The ground staff were grumpy, and we decided to go back to the lounge and await further information. I asked at the customer service desk how long it would be before we had any information about the flight. She replied “how long is a piece of string?”.

I was so shocked I began to laugh but none of it was in the slightest bit funny. Apparently there was a group of 11 people who were wheelchair users that had been sitting at the gate ready to board, from 12 pm, and were still sitting there at 4:30, with no assistance, no information, nothing. They were not even taken to the bathroom.

Eventually, the inevitable happened. It was announced that the delay would continue overnight, and we were sent a list of hotels we could choose from that British Airways would pay for, at which we could “enjoy” a buffet dinner on arrival.

I chose one that was advertised as being 1 km away. It cost £22 in a black cab, because it was considerably further. I won’t name the hotel, but it’s one of the worst I’ve been in, and trust me I’ve been in some bad ones. We weren’t going to brave the buffet dinner, which looked like an advert for salmonella.

What we were offered for dinner

What we should have been eating

Instead, we ate some extremely expensive freezer-to-the-microwave food, then went to bed where we were kept awake all night by banging pipes and loud, clanking air-conditioning.

Then it was back to the airport to get our flight which we were told would depart at 8:30 am. We boarded the flight, in the business class cabin which afforded only a little bit more space than economy, and finally took off two hours late. By this point I was raging, and feeling unwell from a bad night sleep. I had lost a night in our hotel in Mexico City, and was already figuring out the compensation and expenses claims.

In total, the flight was delayed by 22 hours.

This was the good bit, in-between BA’s wazzockery

Coming back, the first class experience was probably the standard that business class used to be, and the cabin crew were clearly untrained and unconfident.

They forgot orders, they ran out of pyjamas, they didn’t offer us a welcome drink, all completely first world problems before you start, but this should have been part of the pleasant experience. One of the cabin crew was decidedly unpleasant: she spent a solid 20 minutes during dinner service chatting away to a famous musician, who indulged her. I was trying to get her attention to ask for a bottle of water, and eventually muttered “for God’s sake” - not loud but probably stage whisper level. She glared at me, (my exclamation was to the world, not directly to her), more-or-less threw me the water, and from that moment on spoke to me like I was a pariah.

How I imagined first class to be

I had been perfectly polite (other than that one minor aberration), and tried to apologise, explaining it was frustrating being ignored. She grudgingly accepted this apology as though I was in infant school and she was the headteacher. I am normally extremely polite, considerate, and patient with cabin crew (BA does not treat them very well, I hear), but she did not extend any consideration to me.

When we landed from Mexico City, the plane parked so far away that we had a 15 minute bus journey to add to the travel time. And then, of course, the luggage took over an hour to appear.

I have accrued enough points with British Airways to maintain my silver status until next March. But I have decided to break the controlling relationship. BA is going to go even further downhill. I might fly with one of its partners, which means I still get to use the lounges, but to be honest, they are pretty scummy as well, and I may as well sit in Pret.

I will never again book a long haul flight on BA, and I’ll only fly with them at all if it really is the only option. Back in the day, being able to book BA rather than a discount airline was a pleasure. Now it is purgatory. Oh, and that compensation and expenses claim: I have just been informed that they are not liable for our hotel rooms for the first night (that we instead spent in a grotesquery at the airport), despite the 22 hours delay, and that I should ‘feel free’ to make an insurance claim instead.

In my claim for our microwaved dinner (minus alcohol, of which we all availed ourselves, due to Laurie Penny-style complex PTSD)), I wrote, “Your instinct will be to deny this expense, because we were offered food from the buffet. But had we partaken of it, BA could now be having to defend three cases of corporate manslaughter.”

RIP BA.

