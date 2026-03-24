Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P's avatar
John P
12h

Downview prison is near me. It's between Sutton where I live now and Banstead where I grew up. I actually worked briefly in the education block there, back in 2004, teaching PC skills. Anyway, there is a perfectly good MEN'S prison next door, called Highdown.

Reply
Share
Fiona Thompson's avatar
Fiona Thompson
10h

This is so wrong at so many levels. He needs to be in a male prison.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture