Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
1dEdited

Great piece. I used to be ambivalent about surgeries, because adults should have autonomy, but about 25 years ago when I grasped the depth of the compulsion and delusion with a series of detailed conversations with sex mimics, I grasped it’s like starving an anorexic or plying an alcoholic with booze.

Confirming a delusion harms the delusional person and those around them, and hastens a psychotic break with reality.

No tolerance for any of it anymore.

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Rebecca in SF's avatar
Rebecca in SF
1d

How many victims of stalking get to cut off their stalker's balls? Surprisingly not a deterrent, unfortunately... maybe it's the way you do it. This also leads me to question the internet theory of "testosterone poisoning"; its removal in this case hasn't tempered behavior, after all. How thoughtful of the judge to affirm this perpetrator's delusions and lament his unhappiness in prison.

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