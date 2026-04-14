Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Jenna Juliet Wikler's avatar
Jenna Juliet Wikler
10h

This is so infuriating. I'm so sick of men's crimes being attributed to "women" and I really want to know what the motivation is (or what orders came from on high) to lie bald-faced in the newspapers like that. This is definitely the most misogynistic time I have lived through. Trans is an affront to women.

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Tamarack Verrall's avatar
Tamarack Verrall
10h

Thank you for this message about the dangers of men being admitted to women's prisons. In the 1980's here in Canada the first trans was admitted to the Federal Women's Prison and soon to a halfway house. I worked at that halfway house and also as a counsellor in the prison. He tried to bully me by entering the staff room when I was on a night shift and telling me he had heard that I was anti trans. He was 6 feet tall. I told him that so far he was behaving himself and to keep it that way if he wanted to be allowed to stay. He stomped out, had a tantrum rolling around in the snow and came back, went quietly to bed. That was the end of his attempted domination.

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