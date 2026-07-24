Nomes Witney, owner of Queens of Pole, a women-only pole fitness studio. Some dude has made a complaint to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) after upholding its long-standing policy of providing services exclusively to females.

Read my article on the case in the Australian Daily Mail, published today. I swear to god, Oz is even more captured than Tranada!

Let’s give Nomes all the love and support she needs. The excellent Sall Grover is by her side.