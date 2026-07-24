Another Tickle V Giggle type case in bonkers Oz
This time, it's a trans identified bloke trying to shut down a women-owned pole exercise club, for females only. Absolute bellend.
Nomes Witney, owner of Queens of Pole, a women-only pole fitness studio. Some dude has made a complaint to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) after upholding its long-standing policy of providing services exclusively to females.
Read my article on the case in the Australian Daily Mail, published today. I swear to god, Oz is even more captured than Tranada!
Let’s give Nomes all the love and support she needs. The excellent Sall Grover is by her side.
I can’t find your article in the Australian Daily Mail Online.
The link to the article in Australian Daily Mail seems not to work.