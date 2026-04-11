Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Tamarack Verrall's avatar
Tamarack Verrall
1h

I was a counsellor in the federal prison for women in Canada and in also in one of the halfway houses, when the first trans was admitted. He tried to bully me knowing I was an out lesbian vocal on the right to female space. I won because he had to behave...but I felt for the female prisoners and residents of the half way house because they were forced to live with him. At lease I was able to keep him from dominating.

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
1h

“Born a man”

Like Ted Brogan, SNL’s Will Ferrell adult neonate 🤦‍♂️

If only the absurdity could draw attention to the abomination 🤬

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