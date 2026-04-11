Yesterday (10 April) The Standard (the local paper to Prestatyn, a town in Wales) ran the following report:

The sentencing of Aurin Makepeace, the Prestatyn woman who murdered her former partner Steven Rothwell last August, takes place at Chester Crown Court today. Makepeace, 43, of Victoria Road, was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Mr Rothwell after a three-week trial in March. Judge Steven Everett will today impose a life sentence, and decide the minimum term of imprisonment Makepeace must serve.

Aurin Makepeace, 43, is a man who identifies as a woman. He was found guilty of killing his ex partner, Steven Rothwell, who he met when they were both serving time in a men’s jail. He met Rothwell, serving life for murder, in the early 2010s. Makepeace was serving a sentence for wounding.

Makepeace stabbed Rothwell in the chest following an argument at their home. He appeared in a police mugshot with long blond hair and stubble.

Following his conviction the CPS website published an article entitled: ‘Woman found guilty of murdering her ex-partner’. On social media it also used an image of a slender woman’s hand with manicured nails in a video about the case.

Later, following protest from a number of concerned citizens, the headline was changed to ‘Guilty: Murderer who stabbed ex-partner to death’ and included a line that Makepeace was ‘born a man’. Funny that, I would have thought he had been born a baby, but never mind.

Makepeace was initially at Downview, a women’s prison notorious for its Wing E, a ‘transgender unit’ to house male prisoners with a GRC who present a risk to female prisoners (they all bloody-well do!).

He is supposedly segregated at Styal, and held in the CSU (Care and Separation unit), but will be in proximity to female prison officers and able to view women in the exercise yard. Why can’t he be held in segregation in a male prison?

Makepeace has repeatedly lied, changing his story on several occasion, about the circumstances of Rothwell’s murder. The biggest lie of course is that he is female. But unfortunately, the Crown Prosecution Service, court reporters, most of the mainstream media, and the judge in the case (as well as barristers) referred to him as ‘she’ and ‘her’.

I know Styal Prison well: I have been visiting on and off for decades, meeting women incarcerated for defending themselves against violent men, in order to assist with their campaign to overturn their convictions. The last time I was there, I interviewed a woman who was terrified of one of the male prison officers, because he had a reputation for being sexually abusive and violent. How much worse of things become?

Fiona McAnena, director of campaigns at sex-based rights charity Sex Matters says:

“Housing Aurin Makepeace, a man with previous convictions and who was charged with murder, at Styal and previously Downview breaks the prison service’s own rules, which say that any trans-identifying male prisoner with a history of violent offences should be allocated to the men’s estate.” “It’s chilling that the prison service is bending over backwards to accommodate the wishes of a man who met the victim he went on to kill when both were in a men’s prison.” “The prison service may claim that he was kept separate from female prisoners, but this would be no excuse for breaching its own policy. Aurin Makepeace should never have been in a women’s prison in the first place and should be transferred to the male estate without delay, if that hasn’t happened already.”

As Rebecca Paul, MP for Reigate, and outspoken defender of single sex spaces says: “Once again, we have mixed-sex prisons—inclusion trumping safety, ideology winning out over reality, the feelings of a man holding more weight than the fears of many women.”

Figures from 2024 show that, of the 245 trans-identified males in prison, 151, or 62%, were convicted of a sexual offence. This is a far, far higher rate than that for the overall male prison population, which is around 17%. There was nothing special about 2024 - a similar rate can be seen for 2023—a rate of 56%. So sexual offences are massively over-represented in this specific cohort of blokes.

Makepeace has a history of domestic violence, although, surprise, surprise, no convictions for it (that I can find).

The reason why you haven’t heard about this via the mainstream media is that these details are being hidden by the authorities. Let’s do our best to get confirmation, and an accompanying explanation, from the Ministry of Justice, and/or directly from the prison service. Female prisoners are the most vulnerable imaginable, almost all of experienced male violence prior to their incarceration. It is an abomination that they put at further risk in order to appease trans activists.