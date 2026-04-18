Another day, another example of blanket lunacy from the Green Party. Scottish Green candidate Kate Nevens has called for the “complete abolition of the prison system in Scotland”. She posted these mad proposals on Instagram, complete with a selfie that shows her posing in front a poster that says: NO PRISONS - NO BORDERS - NO CAGES. Nevertheless, she also describes herself as an ‘unapologetic feminist’.

The vast majority of sexual and violent crime against women, including murder, is committed by men. But why would the Green Party care about keeping women and girls safe from predators, when they seem hell bent on supporting pretty much everything that is bad for us? They insist that ‘trans women’ - men claiming to be women should have access to Rape Crisis centres and Girl Guiding summer camps, and even share the same hospital wards. The Greens call prostitution “sex work” and say it should be unionised and treated as a job like any other. They believe 16-year-olds should be allowed to work on porn sets. And now this.

Nevens is not alone. Hard leftists, inspired by their American counterparts, have long contended that there is more violence inside prisons then outside of them, and that society would be all the better for abolishing them. These extremists often accuse feminists like me, who campaign against rape, domestic violence and the murder of women by violent male partners, of wanting to lock men up for no good reason. This is every bit as mad as it is offensive. I don’t think anyone should be in prison for failing to pay their TV licence, or non-violent first offences – but dangerous men are another matter altogether.

Last summer, it was announced that the UK Government would allocate £53 million over the next four years to expand the Domestic Violence Perpetrator Programmes (DVPPs) that aim to change the behaviour of men who abuse their partners, to reduce the risk of further violence.

Women’s Aid recently announced the closure of its live chat service due to lack of funding, while at least three Rape Crisis centres have closed in the past year. The idea of defunding support for women suffering at the hands of violent men while funding group therapy for violent men – rather than dangling the threat of prison over their heads – is insane. Prison is the only thing that stops hardcore offenders.

Perpetrator and restorative justice programmes are another import from the US, brought in by well-meaning advocates who believe that these initiatives could help hold greater numbers to account, keeping more women safe. Sadly, there is no credible evidence that men do change as a result of these courses (except perhaps in the very short term – that is, until their wives and partners accept the “I will change” mantra and agree to take them back).

From 2020

Many women are lulled into a false sense of security when men use new tactics that have inadvertently been provided to them by naive course facilitators. They have learnt the “right things” to say to convince their victims that they no longer pose a threat.

An evaluation of the DRIVE Project, a perpetrator programme that ‘works with’ men who are known to be a high-risk of causing very serious harm to female partners, showed that there was a greater reduction in sexual abuse in the men who had NOT undergone the course than there was among those who had. Let that sink in: those who complete this course are more likely to abuse women than those who don’t.

The European Forum for Restorative Justice, which includes a number of organisations based in the UK, insists that when it comes to mediation, it makes little difference whether it is undertaken between perpetrators of sexual violence and their victims, or those of any other crime – such as burglary or fraud. The idea that women, terrified of their rapist – perhaps he is the father of her children – would be able to easily refuse mediation and push instead for him to go to prison, is nonsensical.

Prosecutions and prison sentences for violent offences against women are at an all-time low – even though the number of men offered places on these programmes has increased significantly.

I am convinced that most of the time, these programmes achieve little – beyond helping violent men avoid time in prison.

Kate Nevens

When women like Kate Nevens advocate for policies that would allow rapists to meet with their victims to apologise, rather than face justice, they have forfeited their right to call themselves feminists. Prison abolitionists say that no-one, however dangerous, should ever be in prison because it is a “tool of the state”. What do these women propose we do with men who rape and kill women? Sit them in a ‘trust circle’ and ask about their unhappy childhoods?

The money and effort spent trying to get men who are already extremely violent towards women to change their ways is wasted. What they need is a short sharp shock – to be removed from the home, arrested – and charged, so that there is a record of their potential danger to other women.

These courses teach men how to “talk the talk” and “walk the walk”, convincing therapists and trainers that they have seen the light and will be “good boys” from now on. The women want to believe it – but because the men are neither taken away by police nor scared by a couple of weeks inside, it soon starts all over again.

These men need to be deterred – which means that concrete sanctions must be applied. I spoke to one woman, *Anna, who was beaten and raped by her husband over a two-year period before finally reporting him to the police. “I wanted him taken away from me, so I could move house and start afresh,” she tells me, sobbing. “But he ended up being offered an anger management course, and was encouraged to ‘explain himself and apologise’ to me. I could not believe it! He always used to promise it would never happen again, and say ‘sorry’ when he had done terrible things to me.”

Some leftist proponents of restorative justice – including some Black Lives Matter activists – claim that ‘anti-rape feminists’ are responsible for locking up more black men than anyone else in modern day America. This is an outrageous slur. It is ridiculous to say that feminists are responsible for racism simply because they want all rapists to face consequences. Accountability for rape cannot be conflated with causing racial disparities in incarceration.

Even the world-renowned National Organisation for Women, founded in 1966 by feminist icons including Gloria Steinham, has now come out as being in favour of prison abolition. It is telling members that police escalate danger, that criminalisation does not stop violence, and that “community based safety strategies”, such as “crisis response teams” are preferable.

I wonder how the grooming gang perpetrators would get on, sitting in a circle with other pimps and rapists, having tortured and abused children? Or how about the pimps who control women in brothels, threatening them with pouring kettles of boiling water down their throats if they refuse a punter? Would group therapy be right for them, too?

These rapists and batterers are not exactly taxed by being obliged to sit in a room with coffee, biscuits and enthusiastic validation from facilitators for trotting out phrases such as “I am aware that my behaviour is unacceptable”, and “I am working very hard to control my temper in future”. It is, after all, better than court, and a possible prison sentence.

How would it go down with the general public if our government suggested our taxes be used to pay for muggers, looters and burglars to attend rehabilitation sessions, rather than arresting them and sending them to court?

Classes aiming to re-educate men could easily be run in prison – and only in prison. You beat up a woman, you do time. End of story.

The truth is that while most men arrested for domestic violence are offered such courses, and do indeed attend them, the number of incidents has not fallen. And the number of women killed by current or former male partners remains unchanged. The vast majority of these cases do not result in prison sentences for abusers, whereas arrest and conviction can have real benefits for the victims, giving them time to begin separation proceedings and set up home away from danger.

The Greens, and indeed anyone else suggesting we should have even more rapists walking around, free as birds, offered a bit of group therapy instead of prison, are a joke. But I doubt the victims are laughing.

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