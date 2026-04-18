Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Armisis Aieoln💜🤍💚's avatar
Armisis Aieoln💜🤍💚
10h

Julie, thank you so much for your voice of logic and reason!

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Veronica Brand's avatar
Veronica Brand
10h

Have considered very carefully what I want to say after reading this excellent, as usual, article, and I can only come up with….

FUCKSAKE!🤦‍♀️🤬

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