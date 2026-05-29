Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Cass's avatar
Cass
2d

Could not agree more. Sound sense from Julie Bindel.❤️

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Purple Grizzly's avatar
Purple Grizzly
2d

What a shame. As a heterosexual feminist I drew a lot of strength from the LGB movement back in the 80s. I forged some great friendships with lesbians I met through various women's groups. I also remember when gay men in particular were spoken of in the same breath as kiddy fiddlers. Well now it's all back with MAPs circling and lesbians expected to go out with blokes in frocks or be called bigots. This is not progress.

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