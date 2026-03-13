A marriage of convenience: Religious extremists and the left

Julie Bindel's podcasts and writing A marriage of convenience: Religious extremists and the left301251×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -36:37-36:37Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.A marriage of convenience: Religious extremists and the leftPost Gorton and Denton, Yehudis Fletcher, author of Chutzpah: A Memoir of Faith, Sexuality and Daring to Stay, figured it was time for a podcast the latest unholy allianceJulie BindelMar 13, 202630125ShareTranscriptYehudis Fletcher, 2026You can read my interview with Yehudis, published in Unherd, May 2025, here: SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksJulie Bindel's podcasts and writing Feminism: not the fun kindFeminism: not the fun kindSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJulie BindelRecent EpisodesGrooming Gangs: Fiona's StoryFeb 12 • Julie BindelFancy a Negroni? Feb 3 • Julie BindelMy Negroni-making classDec 27, 2025 • Julie BindelPaddy O'GormanDec 6, 2025 • Julie Bindel'Who decides if I'm a woman?'Nov 22, 2025 • Julie BindelBBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour: My debate with Linda Riley, December 2018Nov 13, 2025 • Julie BindelThe man that coined the term 'autogynephilia'Oct 9, 2025