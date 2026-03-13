Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts
Julie Bindel's podcasts and writing
A marriage of convenience: Religious extremists and the left
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A marriage of convenience: Religious extremists and the left

Post Gorton and Denton, Yehudis Fletcher, author of Chutzpah: A Memoir of Faith, Sexuality and Daring to Stay, figured it was time for a podcast the latest unholy alliance
Julie Bindel's avatar
Julie Bindel
Mar 13, 2026

Yehudis Fletcher, 2026

You can read my interview with Yehudis, published in Unherd, May 2025, here:

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