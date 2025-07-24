Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Carol Ann Power
1d

So heartbreaking, Julie.

We have the same problem on our streets here in my beloved nation but as you quite rightly affirm, it is waved off as “not my problem”.

Making prostitution legal has definitely not worked in Holland and Germany.

As you say, it has just perpetuated the violence and trafficking of younger and younger girls and women and boys and men, too.

Thank you for your honouring the beautiful poetry.

Kindest regards

Respect

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

Carol Ann Power
1d

Sarah Jean de Vries could be a name of some one from my country.

De Vries is a surname seen many times.

I won’t forget her beloved name, say her name Sarah Jean de Vries out loud.

